Acclaimed Miami restaurant rediscovers what made it special

A menu that tastes more like Miami

A great example of the reimagined menu is the new summer crudo. Most restaurants in Miami serve crudo with citrus and soy combinations, so instead, Pedro imagined treating raw snapper like a dessert with caramelized evaporated milk and cacao honey, blurring the line between sweet and savory in a way that feels unmistakably Kojin. Katherine, the restaurant’s pastry chef, took the idea further with a generous dollop of lemon sorbet.

Pedro points to another favorite: “Tongue in Cheek,” his elevated take on meat and potatoes. Smoked beef cheek is layered with pastrami-style beef tongue, a rich bordelaise sauce, caramelized potato foam and a confit potato finished in smoked butter. The result feels comforting and familiar, but it’s made from cuts of beef that are entirely unexpected.

“I want people to sit down, eat something and say, ‘Oh… that’s Kojin,'” he says. Unfortunately for devoted fans, that search for originality also explains why some of Kojin’s most popular dishes don’t always survive. The “Flanigan’s Caesar” salad that everyone raved about on social media? Gone. The beloved short rib? Gone, too.

The duo follows advice they once received from another chef: Once you can execute a dish perfectly every single time, it’s probably time to take it off the menu. That philosophy helps keep them creative, even if it occasionally breaks a few hearts. “It’s like a hostage negotiation,” Pedro laughs. “People beg me, ‘You can’t take that off the menu. Please don’t do it.'”