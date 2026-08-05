Famed Miami Beach restaurant abruptly closes after 15 years

Just weeks after promoting new menu offerings, one of South Beach’s most renowned brunch restaurants has suddenly closed its doors.

Famed Miami Beach restaurant Yardbird has abruptly closed after 15 years. The fried chicken and Southern comfort food staple, which opened along Lenox Avenue in 2011, was a hit over the past decade. However, from what New Times can tell, almost nobody saw this closure coming.

New Times learned of the closure from a reader who arrived at the restaurant on Wednesday, August 5. The reader sent New Times three photos depicting what appears to be glass doors and two farewell notices taped to the glass.

As of Wednesday morning, the restaurant’s Google Maps listing reads, “Permanently closed.” However, Yardbird’s website is still advertising regular hours, reservations, weekend brunch, and online ordering for Miami Beach. (It may be in the process of updating.)

This means the closure happened essentially overnight.