France’s The Apparition Makes a Fine Mystery Out of a Sighting of Mary

Though its story and its power turn on the possibility of the miraculous, writer-director Xavier Giannoli’s engrossing mystery The Apparition only dares implausibility in its initial setup. An 18-year-old woman in a village in southern France claims to have beheld the holy Virgin Mary herself, out on a rugged hillside. Young Anna (Galatea Bellugi), intense and charismatic in the manner of another teenaged French seer, reports that Mary has imparted to her a message calling for the building of a church and caring for the world’s poor. Pilgrims now flock to the site by the busload, much to the delight of the local priest (Patrick d’Assumcao) and a holy man savvy in marketing and media (Anatole Taubman), who have online prayer meetups to run and tchotchkes to peddle — after Anna has anointed them, of course.

Buying that’s no problem. What’s trickier: the Vatican’s decision to place a nonbeliever journalist in charge of the canonical investigation committee it dispatches to France to look into Anna’s claims. Weary and rumpled war reporter Jacques, played by The Measure of a Man’s weary and rumpled Vincent Lindon, perks up not long after accepting the curious assignment. By the end, he’ll be shouting at his team of bishop-selected experts, believers and skeptics, “I want facts, proof!”

Swallow the premise that this guy would be granted the authority of the Church, and The Apparition likely will please, intrigue and surprise, at least for its first 90 minutes or so. Jacques becomes fascinated first by questions of belief, then by Anna’s persuasive embodiment of conviction and at last by the oddities he uncovers. Why does a townsperson report having heard Anna scream right around the time of the purported appearance of Mary? And why does Anna collapse to her knees and tearfully beg him not to send off for testing a relic her parish has been displaying — a swatch of fabric smeared with what the locals insist is Mary’s own blood?