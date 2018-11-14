Hulu’s The Bisexual Stands as the First First-Rate TV Series About Queer Women

A queer woman acquaintance on Twitter once called The L Word, the most well-known TV series by and about queer women, "the worst show ever made." And not one of her thousands of followers — on a platform known for the argumentative nature of its denizens — disagreed with her. When The L Word first aired, every queer woman I knew was watching. What choice did we have? We couldn't just switch to some better show by and about queer women because none existed. Those days are now behind us: Queer women writing queer women characters for TV are no longer unusual, though shows that rate beyond "not terrible if you skip all the scenes that have straight people in them" remain rare. I hadn't encountered excellent TV by and about queer women until I saw Desiree Akhavan's Channel 4 series The Bisexual, which arrives on Nov. 16.

Akhavan's name may be familiar because The Miseducation of Cameron Post, the film about anti-queer conversion therapy she directed and cowrote, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in January, had a limited run this summer and is one of the best films of 2018. Akhavan created and cowrote The Bisexual (with her Miseducation cowriter Cecilia Frugiuele) and stars (she also directed four out of its six episodes) in this comedy about an American immigrant in London. Akhavan plays Leila, who leaves a 10-year relationship with another woman (also her business partner) to have sex with men and women. Inevitably, Akhavan has been compared to Lena Dunham, who even gave Akhavan a recurring role on Girls. But Akhavan is a more skilled performer, one who makes her flawed, sometimes callous character (Leila puts gum in a romantic rival's hair) someone the audience can root for. With her huge smile, Leila brings a sense of fun and clumsy adventure to her erotic encounters. "Go ahead, stick it in my mouth," she says, slapping the thighs of the first man she hooks up with.