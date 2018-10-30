Melissa McCarthy’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? Lets Fascinating Forger Off the Hook

The real Lee Israel, the celebrity profiler turned forger who died in 2014, was a more boastful figure than the sad-sack recluse Melissa McCarthy plays in Marielle Heller’s sympathetic biopic, especially when methodically detailing her brief, prolific criminal spree in the early 1990s. Israel explained in interviews that she wrote biographies of women with large personalities like Tallulah Bankhead and Dorothy Kilgallen because she considered herself equally interesting. She even quoted a letter she had faked and credited to Dorothy Parker for the title of her 2008 autobiography, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In this adaptation, Can You Ever Forgive Me? screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty envision Israel as a serious writer who just wants to disappear into her work; McCarthy’s taciturn, seething Lee could never hold court at a literary soirée like master quipster Parker. Before Israel discovers her genuine skill for fakery, Holofcener and Whitty place her at precisely this kind of gathering, contrasting a bloviating, sherry-swilling Tom Clancy with the impoverished, resentful Israel, burrowing into herself and storing up anger for a career assessment meeting with her brittle, poised agent (Jane Curtin).