Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Looking to show friends visiting Miami-Dade that the county is more than a traffic-clogged concrete maze? Add Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden to your agenda. On strolls through the serene trails that line this 83-acre facility, your tourist pals will come across spiny exotic trees native to Madagascar, South Florida pine rockland habitats, and a tropical flower garden with plants from around the world. The "Wings of the Tropics" butterfly exhibit and the waterfall at Moos Sunken Garden are just a couple of stunners to visit on the property. The garden regularly hosts special events like the Mango Festival and the Gnomes on the Roam family-friendly scavenger hunt. Named after plant explorer and botanist David Fairchild, who retired to Miami in the 1930s, it's centrally located. Admission is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children between the ages of 6 and 17, and free for children 5 and younger.