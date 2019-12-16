Yo Miami Celebrates Six Years of Stand-Up With No Place Like Home

Yuval Ofir, the founder of arts incubator Yo Miami, decided to deep dive into the local comedy scene seven years ago. Though not a comedian himself, he was inspired by the underground scene, which featured funny folks who have since left the 305 like Daniel Reskin, Jessica Gross (now Anderson), and Irene Morales.

Ofir started by producing a night called Gringo Bingo at Wood Tavern in Wynwood. “The idea was to spice up the usually grandma-associated bar game by having stand-up comedians host and do crowd work in-between rolling balls,” he explains. When Lester’s Diner next door closed, leaving its popular Moustache Comedy Ride Show homeless, Ofir convinced the then-host Morales to move her night to Wynwood Brewing, where it was renamed Last Call Comedy Show.

“The show took off and we were getting consistently great turnouts,” Ofir recalls. Unfortunately, it made no money. When Morales moved to New York, he found a supportive home for it at Concrete Beach Brewery. Although that was six years ago, they've kept their crowds laughing and returning since. “We have the privilege of being Wynwood's longest-running comedy show and possibly the longest consecutively running showcase in Miami,” he says.

To honor that achievement, he’s hosting No Place Like Home at Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater in Doral. The show will feature comedians who live in New York — including Morales, Plus Pierre, and Paul Julmeus — and locals, like Julie Baez, who recently opened for Tiffany Haddish, and Reginald Leonardo Desjardins. The affair will be hosted by “305 till he mother-lovin' dies" DannyMiami Reyes.

Morales moved to New York, she says, because “I began to realize I was hitting a wall creatively. And even though I wasn’t a big fish in a little pond here by any means, I wanted to throw myself into the vast ocean that is New York City in order to cut my teeth and get better at writing and performing.” She was encouraged by more opportunities to reach audiences and by fellow comedians who advised her to do so, like Sachi Ezura, Brian Baldinger, and Yannis Pappas. “Those were three nice nudges from the universe.” In New York, she hit the ground running and performs weekly at the New York Comedy Club’s two locations and appeared as a wise-ass in a feature-length film, Asking For It.

EXPAND Miami loves comedy. Photo courtesy of Yo Miami

Both she and Ofir note that the lack of steady alt venues has hindered the Miami scene’s growth. Morales' take on the Miami scene was that it is divided into club comics, performing at Improv locations, and the alt scene, which gathers audiences in bars that often wind up being shut down.

“I began to realize that more often than not when a show fizzled out it was more related to the venue closing than to their dissatisfaction with the show," Ofir says. "The Miami comedy scene has always been a fickle bitch, much like the city itself.”

Ofir plans to offer his own remedy to this turnover problem by taking his venue and artist co-working studio space, Yo Space, and making it first underground club slated just for stand-up comedy. While he notes there are places like Villain Theater that host comedy nights, they tend to focus on the improv format. He's already hosted Just the Tip Comedy Show at the space, where comedians worked for tips. Morales notes that Gramps bar in Wynwood has offered a permanent, though not dedicated, stage for comedy at Shirley's.

Without venues specifically tailored for alt-comics, it's not easy to build a career in Miami as a comedian. It's hard to keep an audience following even a popular night from place to place. Morales says some comics she knows do have careers in South Florida through doing comedy on cruise ships and getting gigs working at the Improv. “I think the only thing the Miami comedy scene needs to flourish is time,” Morales says.

For the host of No Place Like Home, DannyMiami Reyes, it's not about a scene or career. “Comedy is art, and should be respected as such," he says. "Not just in Miami, with the tiki-tiki music of Ultra and the bass of the clubs and bullshit of Basel, but everywhere.” He calls it, “My favorite and truest form of communicating.”

No Place Like Home. 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, Miami Improv Comedy Club and Dinner Theater, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #Suite 224, Doral. Use the discount code while supplies last: DateNight1218 for two tickets for $30 total. Tickets cost $20 via miamiimprov.com.