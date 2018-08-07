Miami Author Yajaira De La Espada Pens a Children's Book About Puerto Rico

The Alphabet of Enchantment Island is a bilingual children's book about the magic of being Boricua and the African heritage of Puerto Rico, says its author Yajaira De La Espada.

The Afro-Latinx creative of Puerto Rican and Panamanian decent spent the last four years writing the book, but after Hurricane Maria struck the Caribbean island, devastating its communities, her sense of urgency was heightened. Now she's asking the community to donate to her Kickstarter to have the book finalized and independently published.

The 32-page alphabet book is a way to teach children and parents about Puerto Rico's history, De La Espada says, and to show positive examples of brown and black Boricuas, rather than highlighting the negatives the Latino community faces. She says the book is meant to be educational but is also a tool of protest and resistance.