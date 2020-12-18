Wynwood Walls Reopens With Timed Ticketing

If there's one sign that things are "going back to normal," it's the reopening of Wynwood's biggest tourist draw.

Grab your selfie sticks, because the Wynwood Walls are finally opening today, with new pandemic precautions in place to keep visitors and staff safe.

“Since its inception in 2009, the Wynwood Walls has welcomed millions of local, national, and international visitors free of charge,” says Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties and curator of the Wynwood Walls. “The Wynwood Walls has influenced the growth of a neighborhood and the birth of one of the largest art movements in modern history.

"With the onset of the pandemic, like many others, we were forced to close our doors," Srebnick goes on. "During that time, we have reimagined a Wynwood Walls 2.0 version to further our desire to create an artistic oasis in an urban core, pushing the boundaries of art, programming and education, while making safety protocols a top priority.”

These precautions include operating at 30 percent capacity, required facemasks for entry, timed ticketing, hand-sanitizing stations, and social distancing. For the time being, tickets will be free thanks to a partnership with the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID). But beginning January 19, 2021, tickets will have $10 price tag attached for adults and $5 for students and military with ID. (Children under 12 can still access the outdoor gallery for free.)

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Visitors will get a chance to see murals that have not yet been widely viewed, as Wynwood Walls celebrated its tenth anniversary in late 2019 and closed owing to COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020. The anniversary retrospective show features the Wynwood Walls veterans alongside new works created especially to celebrate the anniversary. Visitors will now have the opportunity to see these pieces by Martha Cooper, Kenny Scharf, Futura, FAILE, Dan Kitchener, Tats Cru, Buff Monster, Ernesto Maranje, Michael Vasquez, Mina Hamada, Dasic Fernandez, Kelsey Montague, Shepard Fairey, among others.

But you won’t only find art on the concrete walls. GGA Gallery at the Wynwood Walls is presenting "Collection of Moments," the first U.S. solo show for internationally acclaimed artist eL Seed, curated by Goldman Global Arts cofounder Peter Tunney. A devout storyteller, eL Seed immerses himself into marginalized communities and communicates their stories on canvas. This show highlights his most impactful murals from the past 11 years of his career, with 20 intricately constructed original works of art will be on display, including one stunning bright pink sculpture that weaves through the gallery.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s also a new tenant at the space: specialty candy retailer It’Sugar. Additionally, the Wynwood Walls Shop, which showcases an extensive line of products, apparel, and exclusive artists collaborations, will reopen. Be sure to score your tickets in advance if you’re looking for a socially distanced outdoor respite.

Wynwood Walls. 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-531-4411; thewynwoodwalls.com. Admission is free; timed ticket required via museum.thewynwoodwalls.com. Starting January 19, 2021, tickets cost $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $5 for students and military; children under 12 are free.