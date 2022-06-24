Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

Coconut Grove

If the sparklers from the grocery store won't satisfy your pyro needs, you have explosive options around town, folks.The Fourth of July is a time to eat, drink, and party in South Florida. But not every shindig has a big ole fireworks spectacle as its culmination, and, dammit, no Independence Day is complete without 'em.This year's top offerings include big-time, family-friendly blasts (literally) to classically scored fireworks. And, best of all, these events are all totally free to attend.In alphabetical order, here is where to watch the Fourth of July fireworks shows in South Florida.Easily the classiest celebration you'll find on the Fourth, Coconut Grove's celebration includes a 7:30 p.m. performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Led by maestro Eduardo Marturet, count on patriotic tunes aplenty before fireworks after sundown. Peacock Park has plenty of activities to keep the kiddos — and adults — occupied, including a bayside boardwalk and sports fields, so you can easily make a day of it.If you're in or around Coral Gables on the Fourth, look in the direction of the Biltmore. The historic hotel is where the City of Coral Gables' fireworks spectacular will take place at approximately 9 p.m. The public will have free access to the property's golf course lawn for viewing, and there will be food trucks and live music, too. For a total feast, the Biltmore will have a Stars and Stripes barbecue dinner with an open bar, opening at 5 p.m. with adult tickets running $205.Yes, there will be Fourth of July fireworks at Bayfront Park in 2022. The details are still being buttoned up but, at a minimum, with a spokesperson for the Bayfront Park Management Trust saying there will be tunes, food, and things exploding in the sky. The whole thing will have more of a neighborhood celebration feel to it than in years past.Can you hear the classic tune radiating through these words? The B-52's headline the City of Fort Lauderdale's free Fourth of July Spectacular on the beach. In addition to a 7:30 p.m. set from the classic new wave band, there will be a kids' zone with water slides and face painting, beach games, and, for adults, apple pie and hot-dog eating contests. The fireworks start at 8:45.Hialeah is in on the Fourth action with a star-spangled music lineup. Among the headliners of its Independence Day celebration are Latin stars Srta. Dayana, Leoni Torres, and Chacal. The event promises oodles of food trucks and booze vendors to keep you satisfied, and its 30-minute firework show begins is a must after sundown.Right on the beach, the Hollywood Beach Theater will serve as the epicenter of Hollywood's Fourth of July happenings. For fireworks lovers, the offshore show begins at approximately 9 p.m. Near the stage, enjoy live music performances as well as the ample food and beverage outfits along the town's boardwalk. For football fans, hometown hero Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will be honored with a key to the city at 6:30 p.m.The sounds stemming from North Beach Bandshell will come in various forms on the Fourth. The historic beachside venue will host entertainment galore throughout the day, including performances by pop singer Camie Liz, DJ Ivan, and the 12-piece Miami Beats. To cap off the Fire on the Fourth event, there will be a fireworks display at 9 p.m.Miami Lakes will be party central on the Fourth. Its Fourth of July concert and fireworks show includes a set from South Florid-bred cover band Mojo Scoundrels, a kid's fun zone with yard games, food trucks, and, yes, fireworks to end the evening. If you want to get your workout on pre-partying, Veterans Park has basketball courts, trails, and wellness stations throughout.