The Ten Best Places to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Miami for Free

The weather is getting warmer, the days longer, and the traffic lighter. It can only mean one thing: summertime. Although the new season is technically ushered in by the Summer Solstice, everyone knows summer doesn’t really begin until the Fourth of July holiday.

In the words of actor, playwright, and musician Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Raise a glass to freedom!” America’s Independence Day is near and the best way to celebrate our 243 years of being a sovereign nation is with loud noises and pretty sparkles in the night sky. Here are the ten best places in Miami to catch a free fireworks show on Thursday, July 4.

America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park. There’s no shortage of views when it comes to skyline in downtown Miami, but perhaps the most picturesque is Bayfront Park. Enjoy a free fireworks show among plenty of food and beverage choices. Although the main attraction doesn't get started until 9 p.m., a kids' zone section opens at 3 p.m. and the park is open all day long. 3 to 9 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd, Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.

Coconut Grove Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks. Celebrate America’s history in one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods. The event is organized by Prism Creative Group, so you know guests will be treated to a memorable experience. In addition to a free fireworks show and live performances by Yoli Mayer and Soulixer, there will be classic BBQ grub available for purchase. Don’t forget to take your lawn chair over to Regatta Park. 6 to 10 p.m. at Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Miami Beach Fire on the Fourth Festival. Sand in between your toes, sun beaming overhead, and smell of sunscreen in your nostrils. Imagine all that paired with food trucks, a fireworks show, and music by the ReMix Band and 93.9 MIA's DJ Joey Brooks. For all this and more, make your way to the North Beach Bandshell starting at noon. Noon to 9:30 p.m. at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.

Flags in the air. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Fourth of July at Gulfstream Park. Enjoy the view of a fireworks show at Gulfstream Park starting at 9 p.m. Arrive a few hours earlier to revel in some giveaways while a DJ spins nearby. The Park's Ten Palms restaurant will also be offering special lunch and dinner prices for the day. 9 p.m. at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Admission is free.

Freedom Festival at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. On the Fourth of July, everyone’s a little bit country. Head over to the Miccosukee for a free concert by Grammy Award-winner LeAnn Rimes and local folk singer Keith Johns. Day-long festivities begin at 10 a.m., with the live music performances starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; 305- 222-4600; miccosukee.com. Admission is free.

Fourth of July Celebration at Bayside. Start your Independence Day celebrations early with games and prizes at 11 a.m. during Bayside’s day-long event. Other festivities include free face painting, live music, and a free fireworks show in the evening. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-577-3344; baysidemarketplace.com. Admission is free.

Star-Spangled Awesome at the Wharf. There will be plenty to see, eat, and drink at the Wharf this Fourth of July. Be ready for drink specials all night long, some fireworks, and a free bucket hat when you RSVP online in advance. Starting at noon at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

There's nothing like race cars and Country music on the Fourth of July. City of Homestead

Toast to America: Independence Day Firework Celebration. CityPlace Doral is offering diners and shoppers a free fireworks show sponsored by Toast Vodka. Comedian and social media influencer MarkoPerez will also be in attendance. 6:30 to 9 p.m. at CityPlace, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Homestead Race to the Fourth. The annual event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway brings together America’s love of cars and country music paired with fireworks. Expect tunes by Ricky Valido and the Hialeah Hillbillies as well as a dazzling fireworks show snyched to music. Food trucks will be on site and carnival-style rides and games will be available. 6 p.m. at Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd., Homestead; 305-230-5000; homesteadmiamispeedway.com. Admission is free

Fireworks at the Biltmore Hotel. It wouldn’t be a traditional Miami Fourth of July without grabbing a blanket and heading to the Biltmore to find a spot on their golf course for their fireworks show. The view from the green space is free, but if you want more VIP experience, the hotel is selling packages that start at $180 and include food and drink. 5 to 10 p.m. at the Biltmore,1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; biltmore.com. Admission is free; VIP packages start at $180 via eventbrite.com.