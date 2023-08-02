Where to Find Arts Grants for Miami-Dade Artists

Downtown Creative Collaborators Grant Program miamidda.com

Being a working artist means relying on grants to do your work, and often, it's tough to know where to look. In the hopes of easing the search,has rounded up a list of resources on where to find them.The Miami Downtown Development Authority has a long history of supporting artists. For years, it's found innovative ways to create opportunities in the unlikeliest places, like downtown Miami's vacant storefronts. Its latest grant program will award between $5,000 and $50,000 to artists who create projects or events happening from 2023-2024 that demonstrate the area's economic impact and strengthen Miami's appeal as a global destination. Click the link above for full details and the application.A fixture in the Miami art scene for nearly three decades, Miami Light Project has always been known as an arts organization whose mission is to "support the development of new work by emerging and established artists living in Miami." Two of the many ways it accomplishes that is through its long-running ScreenDance Miami Festival and Here & Now Festival. Miami Light Project is seeking submissions for both festivals through September 15 and 29, respectively. The link above provides full details and submission links.The department is a major lifeline for Miami artists, offering year-round training workshops on applying for grants and grants for working artists. With Michael Spring at the helm for nearly four decades, he and his staff are aware of artists' needs and tailor the grant program to meet those needs. The department has an entire section on its website dedicated specifically to its offerings, making this invaluable resource quick and easy to access.With a legacy rooted in the Miami community, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation sets the standard for supporting the arts in Miami. Its Knight Arts Challenge and Knight New Work grants offer the most no-nonsense approach to applying for a grant. The Knight Foundation grants were how artists and arts organizations survived during the pandemic, awarding them funds for their creative ideas on pivoting to virtual programming wherever possible. Those pivots led to increased audiences and have, in several cases, continued as an additional offering to in-person programming.Nonprofits and arts organizations across all of Miami-Dade are familiar with Miami Foundation's annual Give Miami Day, a 24-hour fundraising event held yearly in mid-November. In addition to this marathon event, the organization also awards grants across six funding priorities, one of which is inspiring arts and culture. In that category, grants are awarded to work that champions Miami's diverse community, expands access to cultural experiences for the city's residents, and aids in increasing opportunities for artistic expression.