Steven Spielberg's West Side Story to Host Open Auditions in Miami

Millions of fans grew up watching West Side Story, longing for the day they could snap their fingers alongside those effortlessly suave Sharks and Jets. Well, thanks to 20th Century Fox, those childhood dreams could turn into a reality. Prepare your best show tune, break out those jazz shoes and head on over to Miami City Ballet on Monday, October 29, for the remake's open casting call.

Casting director Cindy Tolan and her team have released a notice about the audition, specifying that they are looking for male/female Sharks and Jets to appear in the reboot of the 1961 musical film. The open call recommends that participants come warmed up, wearing proper attire, and ready to dance. Hopefuls should be aged 15 to 25 with a "strong dance background" and "must be able to sing." In particular, the notice specifies: "the Sharks are Latinx, and the Jets are Caucasian." Sign-in for men runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and women are scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on October 29.