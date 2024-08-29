Urban Film Festival Provides Accessibility and Resources to Young Filmmakers

This Labor Day weekend, the Urban Film Festival, the largest free film festival in the U.S., returns to Historic Overtown August 30-September 1 for film screenings, workshops, and industry networking events. The festivities mark the ninth edition of the festival and its mission of "educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities to the next generation of urban filmmakers."
In addition to showcasing filmmakers, the festival spotlights the terrific venues across Overtown, including the Overtown Performing Arts Center, the acclaimed Red Rooster restaurant, Dorsey Memorial Library, and the Historic Lyric Theater. With more than 150 films and numerous classes and panels, the Urban Film Festival is an opportunity for filmmakers and film audiences.
Accessibility is an integral part of the Urban Film Festival. Designed to erase any financial constraints, the festival's events are free and open to the public. The creators strive to court a broad and diverse audience and provide the largest platform possible for filmmakers screening their works. It is a testament to the festival's grassroots ethos that the programmers also stress accessibility by emphasizing distribution opportunities.
"Our mission goes beyond just giving filmmakers a stage. We're all about finding and creating new ways for their stories to reach a wider audience," cofounder Marco Molinet explains.
Despite a quickly changing media landscape defined by widespread accessibility, underrepresentation persists. In this realm, the Urban Film Festival is proactive by partnering with streaming services and distribution platforms that share the same commitment to diversity and inclusion. The festival also connects filmmakers to the numerous programs designed to help them navigate the landscape, from self-distribution, leveraging social media, and understanding the business side of things.
This year's centerpiece film is the world premiere of The Reject, a gripping, inspirational story based on the life of Kionne McGhee, a lawyer, former minority leader of the Florida House of Representatives, and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner. A story of adversity and achievement, it's a homegrown Miami project. Produced by Molinet and his Florida Film House and Romeo Miller of Romeoland Studios, the feature is a prime example of the community-focused filmmaking championed by the Urban Film Festival. The Reject stars Kamal Ani-Bello, an alumnus of the festival's 1st Take Youth Film Program, proof of the festival's long-term investment in a new generation of creatives.
Beyond being the subject of a film, Commissioner McGhee is a strong supporter of the festival and its mission. After a particularly brutal cut to arts funding across Florida this year, projects like the Urban Film Festival are endangered and in need of support. As a community leader and policy maker, McGhee argues that "the Urban Film Festival, like many cultural events, plays a vital role in our community. These events serve as powerful platforms for expression, dialogue, and healing." He also stresses, "the impact of these festivals goes far beyond entertainment. They are a form of cultural preservation and empowerment."
The idea of empowerment is central to the festival's programming. From the 1st Take Youth Film program to the numerous industry panels and workshops. the festival is one of the largest gatherings of experts in the urban film industry. In addition to screening films across five exhibition spaces in all modes of cinematic expression, the Urban Film Festival offers a holistic approach with the aim of providing filmmakers with the tools necessary for success.
Fueled by the two pillars of education and empowerment, the festival's offerings help sharpen the skills of young filmmakers while allowing them to showcase their work. Attendees can take in conversations about all aspects of filmmaking, from screenwriting to cinematography to acting. A highlight of this year's programming is the "Getting to the Bag" panel led by industry experts in international and domestic sales, which focuses on the distribution that Molinet champions.
The festival also fosters networking and collaboration through industry discussions that give insights into current trends and challenges. Ani-Bello, star of The Reject, is the exemplar of these efforts. First attending the Urban Film Festival in 2019, Ani-Bello took part in the 1st Take Youth Film Empowerment Program and won a year of mentorship to develop a feature film with potential funding. He is a testament to the festival's investment in young filmmakers and the next generation of the Urban Film Festival.
Speaking of his own experience, Ani-Bello praises the experiences and advice that gave him invaluable insights as he charted the course of his career. The most amazing part? All of these resources were provided to him for free, thanks to the Urban Film Festival.
Ani-Bello's advice for those coming up behind him: "Don't get distracted by what others are doing. Your timing is your timing. Create your own opportunities, and don't wait for anyone to show the world who you are and what you can do."
There is so much to glean from the Urban Film Festival this year, whether you are an aspiring filmmaker or a fan of film. It's a festival that goes well beyond the screen.
"This is crucial in fostering a sense of identity and pride within the community, as well as in educating broader audiences about the diverse narratives that make up our society," McGhee asserts.
As the arts in Florida are under attack, events and initiatives like the Urban Film Festival are essential and a welcome present to the cultural landscape of Miami and beyond.
Urban Film Festival. Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1, at various locations; urbanfilmfestivals.com. Admission is free.