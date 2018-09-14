Artist Tomas Vu Stages an Apocalypse at Fredric Snitzer Gallery

Politically and environmentally, we’re living in dark times. Artist Tomas Vu embraces the darkness in his new solo show, "Tomas Vu: The Fifth Season," which opens at Fredric Snitzer Gallery tonight.

“'The Fifth Season' is about the apocalypse, the end of everything else when we’ve gone through all the cycles, and here we are after the doomsday scenario... The work is ultimately a protest against the destruction of our planet and our humanity,” says Vu, who's returned to Miami after showing a surfing and screenprinting installation at Untitled Art Fair with Rirkrit Tiravanija in 2016.

"The Fifth Season" consists of works in four concepts and mediums: 148 ceramic skulls, two functional surfboards, two large paintings, and six medium-sized drawings of futuristic landscapes. Vu, who grew up in Vietnam during the war, is most excited to show the hand-cast and hand-painted ceramic skulls, which will be exhibited as an installation that leads to the backyard of the gallery. The project is a nod to his 2001 installation Killing Fields, where he cast over 100 skulls in wax.