Miami Beach's SoundScape Cinema Series Announces 2018-19 Films

Autumn is here (even if it doesn't feel like it yet), and the City of Miami Beach wants to get South Floridians outside again. Just about every Wednesday night from October 3 through May 29, a different movie will be screened on the 7,000-square-foot wall outside the New World Center for the SoundScape Cinema Series. Showings will begin at 8 p.m., and admission is free, though moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, drinks, snacks, and even pets.

Each year, Miami Beach invites a different curator to program the season of films. This year, Igor Shteyrenberg, director of the Miami Jewish Film Festival and the Popcorn Frights Film Festival, is taking a turn. "I tried to create a program that gets people excited by the magic of film," he tells New Times.

Shteyrenberg aimed to balance family-friendly films with horror, and Hollywood blockbusters with independent films. He says that as the season continues, he hopes viewers will notice certain films were chosen to coincide with local cultural events, such as the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Borscht Film Festival, and O, Miami Poetry Festival.