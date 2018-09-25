Raw Pop Up Brings Interactive Art to Brickell City Centre

It’s always tempting to break the cardinal rule of art museums: look, but do not touch. At the Raw Pop Up/Lab, an interactive art and design experience, you can do just that. Its production team and artists want you to not only see but also touch, feel, taste, and smell the art.

“Our main mission is pioneering the interactive art movement. All the installations are interactive. The audience has full participation with the artwork. They can smell, touch, and eat the artwork. Art is not only meant to be seen but to make people feel like participating in their culture and creating an identity for the city,” Tam Gryn, the curator at Raw Pop Up, says.

Related Stories Miami Art Duo Home Eleven Challenges You to Pull the Trigger — Literally

Raw Pop Up will bring the latest version of its interactive art event to Brickell City Centre for a four-day run, Thursday, September 27, through Sunday, September 30. This past May, the group hosted an event at the Moore Building in the Design District, where it attracted more than 6,000 visitors in three days. It also presented earlier versions of the event at iconic locations such as the 1111 Lincoln Road parking garage in South Beach and the U.S. post office and courthouse in downtown.