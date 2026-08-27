Haulover Nude Beach: A guide to Miami’s only clothing-optional public space

You can take it all off at Haulover.

As Miami’s busy season ramps back up, visitors are looking for the best beach in a region with many, many options. We all have our picks, but one South Florida beach is singular in its offerings. Each of our beaches offers gorgeous views, but at Haulover, you’ll get an eyeful.

Haulover Nude Beach is Miami’s only “clothing-optional” public space, meaning it is entirely legal to strip down to your birthday suit (but it’s also acceptable to remain covered up if that’s your vibe). With approximately 7,000 visitors per day, this pristine stretch of the Atlantic Coast is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

The all-volunteer group South Florida Free Beaches (SFFB) advocates for the space to remain nude, but it’s not a guarantee — in recent months, signs have popped up at the site suggesting the group needs help paying for lobbying efforts.

Freedom isn’t free, they say. Celia Almeida

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“Virtually every year, nudity on Haulover Beach is threatened by actions of the Florida legislature,” the signs read. “So far our professional lobbyist has succeeded in blocking harmful bills, but having professional representation is expensive. We can no longer keep up with our payments and need Your help. Losing his services would likely lead to loss of Your Nude Beach!”

New Times has reached out to the group for comment but has not heard back.

As of now, Haulover remains clothing-optional, so if you’ve been curious to check it out but think you might be too shy to drop trou, we’ve compiled this helpful guide to nude beach etiquette and some crucial details you’ll need to know before you go.

What can I expect to see at Haulover Nude Beach? Naked people. But other than that, visitors can also expect an experience similar to what they’d find at any other public beach. Generally speaking, nudists simply love the feeling and freedom of being au naturel in a nonjudgmental space. Haulover Nude Beach attracts sunseekers of all shapes, sizes, and ages (yes, some people bring kids) who just want to tan, stretch, play volleyball, or catch up with friends. Aggressive PDA and sexual acts of any kind are strictly forbidden (not to mention illegal), and the regulars, who are eager to maintain their hard-fought clothing-optional beach status, will make sure newcomers follow the rules. Come as you are at Haulover Nude Beach. Photo by Richard Pross/AdobeStock

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I’m nervous. What should I do with my hands?

Just be cool. The nude sunbathers at Haulover Beach are generally friendly but also value their privacy. Be polite, and don’t pry too deeply into people’s personal lives. Gawking and staring are strongly discouraged (consider a dark pair of sunglasses if you think your eyes might wander while you acclimate).

What should I bring?

A towel. According to Haulover’s website, this is a must. Within the community, it is common for nudists to bring towels to cover anything they will sit on. If you plan on swimming, you might want to bring additional coverage for drying off and/or a little privacy if necessary. (See below.) Feel free to bring anything else you’d need for a day in the sun. (Those delicate bits could probably use some SPF.)

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What if I’m playing it cool, but my body isn’t?

Erections happen. Haulover Nude Beach is considered a nonsexual environment, but sometimes things just…come up. In the event this happens, that extra towel you brought can offer a little discretion.

Can I document my day at the beach?

As long as you’re not photographing other people without their consent, go ahead. Haulover is a public place, so cameras and phones are not banned, but you must be respectful of your fellow beachgoers.

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My pets don’t wear clothes. Can I bring them, too?

No, pets are not allowed on the nude beach. However, pups are welcome at Haulover’s nearby Bark Park and dog beach.

What else will I find there?

Haulover Nude Beach is just one section of Haulover Beach, which offers many public amenities, including beach chairs and umbrella rentals, concession stands, restrooms, and showers. For visitors of the clothing-optional section, friendly ambassadors (look for green safari hats) are available to assist newcomers on the dos and don’ts (for example, you’ll need to cover up in the public restrooms).

I’m in! Where do I find this magical place?

The northern one-third of Haulover Beach is clothing optional and stretches between lifeguard towers 12 through 16. Rideshare to 15600 Collins Ave. or park at Haulover Beach Park at 10800 Collins Ave. Follow the pathway to the beach, walk to the left, and enjoy the breeze!

Haulover Nude Beach. Open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; hauloverbeach.org.