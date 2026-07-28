The 10 best rainy-day activities in Miami

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After months of record heat, Miami’s skies have opened up once again. That’s right: It’s time for our annual tradition of apocalyptic afternoon storms that flood our streets in minutes but also bring a slightly cooling breeze in their wake.

Locals have learned to work around the summer downpours and even appreciate them, but a string of rainy days in Miami can certainly throw a wrench in your plans. Still, as much as we’re known for sunny beach days, this city has much to offer beyond its sandy shores.

From cosmic bowling to planetarium vistas that will make you forget the gray skies outside, the Magic City has options for every type of rainy-day explorer. So, stash the umbrella, skip the beach, and dive into one of these ten fun rainy-day activities around town — each proving that bad weather doesn’t have to mean a bad time.

Bird Bowl has been a Miami staple for nearly 70 years. Photo by Phillip Pessar/Flickr

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Bird Bowl

The lanes have been open at this vestige of Old Florida in Westchester for nearly 70 years. Families, friends, and bowling leagues fill its 60 lanes nightly no matter the weather, with glow-in-the-dark lighting and reggaeton playlists fostering a party atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights. If bowling’s not your thing, you’re still welcome here. There are also eight pool tables, several bars, jukeboxes, and the best karaoke spot in Miami. Plus, the bowling alley recently expanded into its neighboring space, adding a new game zone with an arcade, laser tag, and mini golf. 9275 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-221-1221; birdbowl.com.

The Citadel

Craving a low-key afternoon that still hits all the high notes? Head to the Citadel, where food hall meets cultural playground. It’s a stylish mashup of local eats, craft cocktails, and retail therapy – all under one very architecturally pleasing roof. Grab a bowl of ramen, chase it with a handcrafted cafecito cocktail, and check out live DJs or local pop-ups as the rain taps on the windows. Bonus: It’s family-friendly by day and date-night chic by dusk. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com.

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The Edge Rock Gym keeps you active on bad weather days. Photo by Joshua Kruger via Wikimedia Commons

The Edge Rock Gym

When Miami’s streets turn into rivers, head indoors and scale a wall. This 14,000-square-foot climbing gym in Southwest Miami offers a literal way to rise above the weather. From bouldering to belaying, climbers of all skill levels can challenge themselves on routes curated by some of the best setters in the country. The community here is strong, the air is dry, and the adrenaline rush is real. 13972 SW 139 Ct., Miami; 305-233-6623; theedgerockgymmiami.com.

The Escape Game Miami Featuring seven original storylines ranging from intergalactic crises to prison breakouts, Brickell’s immersive Escape Game Miami puts your logic and teamwork to the test. It’s family-friendly, big-group-friendly, and right inside Brickell City Centre, making it a prime spot to sandwich between shopping and tapas. Rainy day, solved. 701 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 367-C, Miami; 786-288-5904; theescapegame.com. Frost Science Planetarium If the heavens outside are making you feel gloomy, let Frost Science show you different skies. The museum’s planetarium features immersive shows that will transport you to worlds and galaxies far away from our rainy home planet. “Spark: The Universe in Us,” narrated by Diego Luna, gets viewers acquainted with stars millions of light-years away, while “How to Survive in Space” is an interactive choose-your-own-adventure experience. For a more musical option, get tickets to a laser light show, with playlists featuring music by artists including Bad Bunny, Fleetwood Mac, Lady Gaga, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and many others. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. The Landmark at Merrick Park This is not your average megaplex. Tucked into the posh confines of Coral Gables’ Merrick Park, Landmark brings indie cinema charm with a side of craft beer and plush seating. It’s a cinephile’s dream, offering everything from blockbuster hits to under-the-radar international gems. Plus, when the credits roll, you’re already steps away from shopping, coffee, or a cozy restaurant to complete your climate-controlled afternoon. Rain? What rain? 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 786-574-4116; landmarktheatres.com.

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Escape the rain and lean into the nostalgia at Miami Roller Rink. Photo by Amanda Julca Miami Roller Rink Rain clouds got you down? Roll it off at Miami’s legendary roller rink, a family-owned institution with more moves than that random TikToker you follow. With decades of local history under its wheels, the rink – formerly known as Hot Wheels and Super Wheels – delivers retro vibes, lively tunes, and enough colorful lights to outshine the dreariest day. Rent some skates, grab a slice of pizza, and glide your way back to a simpler time. 12265 SW 112th St., Miami; 305-702-0285; miamirollerrink.com.

Pérez Art Museum Miami When the weather won’t cooperate, there’s no better place to soak up some culture than PAMM. Overlooking Biscayne Bay (which you can still appreciate behind glass), this sleek museum houses contemporary art from the Americas, thought-provoking installations, and a café serving up a mean cappuccino. The architecture alone is worth the visit – even if the rain keeps you from exploring the outdoor sculpture garden. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org.

Putt the rainy day blues away at Puttery Miami. Puttery photo

Puttery Miami

Forget windmills and clown mouths – Puttery reimagines mini golf for the Instagram era. In Wynwood, this upscale adults-only lounge features three wildly themed nine-hole courses (a cozy ski lodge, a rooftop garden, and a library complete with a prehistoric surprise). Each course comes with signature cocktails and a polished lounge menu that feels more “mixology bar” than “concession stand.” Come for the putt-putt, stay for the vibe – the rain outside only adds to the moody aesthetic. 239 NW 28th St., Miami; 786-733-0770; puttery.com.