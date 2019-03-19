Art Lexing Returns to Miami With Works by Chinese Wunderkind Jin Junjie

Nestled in Miami's Ironside neighborhood is the first U.S. show of one of the most promising young abstract artists of his generation. Chinese painter Jin Junjie creates three-dimensional canvasses embellished with colorful reliefs. The collection of compact work, aptly titled Small Paintings (2012-2018), presents a highly labored process.

Junjie works by carefully layering different colors atop each other, waiting for each to dry before applying the next. He then skillfully carves into the surface, creating an assemblage of negative spaces. The result is a mixture of hues and shapes that reflect the artist’s inward journey rather than a mirror of his surroundings.

The show not only marks Junjie’s first show outside China but represents the growing consciousness of a new generation of Chinese artists that are looking to distinguish their work by breaking with convention. And for his gallerist, the exhibition marks a return showing in the city after a yearlong absence.