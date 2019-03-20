Peppermint Park Opens a Cotton Candy and Froyo Stand at Aventura Mall

Walk into Peppermint Park at Aventura Mall and you’ll be transported to the treehouse of your childhood dreams, filled with fun and educational toys and an endless variety of sweets. You’ll be greeted by a pastel pink Care Bear dangling on an overhead shelf, a wall of unicorn-themed goodies, and a multitude of gumball machines glistening with candy throwbacks like Spree and Good & Plenty. It’s heaven for kids and your inner child alike. And the planned addition of a cotton candy and frozen yogurt stand only sweetens the deal.

“Peppermint Park is filled with happy people who care. It’s a toy store where you can touch and play with the toys . You can walk in and pick it up off the shelf,” says Kevin Garcia, Peppermint Park’s general manager. “We’re a community center more than anything else. It’s a place like Toys R Us used to be, where you pick something up when you came home with a good grade, ate all your dinner, or won a soccer game.”

The store opened last November as a pop-up shop in time for the holiday season. Spokesperson Ryan Nielsen says the store’s concept was to “give back to the community and be fun and interactive. There’s a jungle gym in middle filled with merchandise. It’s meant to feel like when a child goes to recess and there’s toys, trees, and fun.”