Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Tennis Star Madison Keys Hopes for a Home-Court Advantage at Miami Open

March 16, 2023 9:00AM

Madison Keys hopes to dominate this year's Miami Open.
Madison Keys hopes to dominate this year's Miami Open. Miami Open photo
When Madison Keys was 10 years old, the Miami Open, then hosted at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, was the first pro tennis tournament she ever attended.

"I just thought it was so cool, and I remember wanting to see every single top player possible," she tells New Times. "I remember those days when I was first trying to decide if I wanted to be a pro later in life."

Fast-forward to today, and the 28-year-old Orlando resident has made a name for herself in the fast-paced sport. She's ranked as high as number seven in the world, made it to the quarterfinals of every Grand Slam tournament, and is easily one of the leading ladies of American tennis.

One of her first big breaks came at the Miami Open in 2011, when she earned a wild card entry into the tournament at 16. In 2023, she hopes to take home the title at one of the most competitive tournaments in professional tennis. This year's Miami Open kicks off on Sunday, March 19, and runs through April 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Since the tournament has moved to Hard Rock Stadium, everyone thinks it's just so cool. I mean, there is a chance to play on a court in a football stadium. It is unlike any other stadium we play in," Keys says. "I've had a good start to the season so far and am really trying to build off that momentum. I also have a little bit of a home-court advantage. Being so close to home has that feeling of a home tournament."
click to enlarge
The grounds of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Open photo
As of press time, the top ten men and women tennis players in the world are confirmed to play in the Miami Open, including Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz, French Open champion Rafael Nadal, women's number one Iga Swiatek, and rising American stars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

While the tennis action reaches its pinnacle during the championship weekend on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, some of the tournament's most intimate moments are experienced throughout the week. The grounds include ten competition courts and 17 practice courts, where fans can get up close and personal with competitors.

Still, there is so much more to the Miami Open experience than just tennis. On the art front, count on murals and art installations scattered throughout the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium. There will be a Final Set concert series, a first for the tourney, with performances by Cimafunk on Friday, March 31, and Kool & the Gang on Saturday, April 1.

Local restaurants Omakai Sushi, Ella Café, Kiki on the River, Novecento, and more will be onsite, mixing bites and drinks. Speaking of Novecento, Keys is a big-time fan of the Argentine restaurant.

"Every single time I'm in Miami, I go to Novecento," she says. "Their dessert is out of this world, and as the night gets later, it gets busier and livelier. It's a good time, just like Miami itself."

Miami Open. March 19 through April 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; miamiopen.com. Single-session tickets start at $15 via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami Music Week

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation