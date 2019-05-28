Ready to Race? Mario Kart-esque Mushroom Rally Zooms into Miami

Miami is the fourth city on the Mushroom Rally's U.S. Tour.

Everyone thinks they’re God’s gift to Mario Kart. But are you ready for a real-life kart race?

The Mushroom Rally is hitting cities throughout the U.S., morphing local kart tracks into a real-life Mario Kart-esque experience, loaded with costumes, cartoon-ish objects on the tracks themselves and stars to collect throughout the experience.

For four days in June, K1 Speed in Medley, located right off the Palmetto Highway, will host the Miami races. While this is clearly a nod to Mario Kart, the event is not associated with Nintendo or any other brand.

“Some people have come in their favorite character’s costume or we’ll have plenty to help them get ready,” said James Farrell, events manager for Melbourne, Australia-based Viral Ventures, which produces the events. “We’ll have plenty to keep everyone entertained.”

The Miami affair marks the fourth stop on the Mushroom Rally’s 16-city U.S. tour. Thus far, it has hit L.A., Houston, and Denver. The person with the fastest lap time in each city wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to compete in a final race.

So how does all of this work?

Every participant will sign up for a two-hour session. Each session will have 10 groups that race. The top ten racers of the day with the fastest lap times will compete in a final race to determine the session’s champion. Only the person with the fastest lap time will win the Vegas trip, regardless of who the session champion is.

According to Farrell, all racers will be manning karts that will top at “about 60 kilometers per hour”, or about 37 miles per hour. Each lap, which will have inflatables galore on the track throughout, takes about 30 to 40 seconds, and races to last approximately 10 to 15 minutes. “Of course, if there is a crash, that may delay things,” he added.

Off the race track, there will be plenty of games, which dole out "stars" for the winners, Farrell says. In addition to the top lap time in each city, the top three folks nationwide who collect the most stars will win a trip to Vegas too.

And even if you fail at everything, you've still got a shot. Anyone who purchases a ticket to Mushroom Rally will be entered into a nationwide lottery drawing to win a trip to Vegas as well.

So, good luck... and put that pedal to the metal.

Mushroom Rally. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 1; Sunday, June 2; Saturday, June 8; and Sunday, June 9; at K1 Speed, 8600 NW South River Dr., Medley; mushroomrally.com/miami. Tickets cost $45 to $55.