Empire Ink, a Tattoo and Coffee Shop, Opens in Wynwood

A tattoo shop and a coffee shop — all in one?

God bless Wynwood.

Empire Ink, a South Florida-based tattoo mainstay with shops in downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton, opened its fifth location in Wynwood March 10. And this isn’t your average tattoo parlor.

To celebrate Empire Ink’s tenth anniversary in the region, the company’s founder and CEO Steve Santacruz thought it was time to pay homage to his Colombian roots. What better way than by creating the town’s first tattoo café?

In one part of its industrial- esque space, Empire Ink Wynwood is home to a full-fledged coffee bar, with espresso beverages galore and tasty, locally crafted morsels like biscotti, croissants, and cannoli.

“My family is from Colombia and good coffee has always been a staple of any of our family get-togethers,” Santacruz says. “So for our Wynwood location, we’ll have some awesome single-origin coffee for our coffee shop along with a tattoo parlor.”

EXPAND Steve Santacruz, founder and CEO of Empire Ink, is the mastermind behind the new tattoo and coffee spot. Miway Films (@miwayfilms)

The café is clad in white brick with an angelic motif, similar to Empire Ink’s logo. The tattoo area boasts four tattoo stations, with one doubling as a piercing area. There is a glass separation between the café and tattoo spaces, providing folks with an opportunity to peer into a nearby and totally different world.

“While merging these worlds together was a task, the result is totally unique,” Santacruz says. “We wanted a place for people to socialize and see what’s going on, without necessarily having work done. It’s a great atmosphere and you get the vibe when you’re here.”

While you can stroll in for a cup of joe at any time, customers wanting tattoos are advised to book an appointment with an Empire Ink artist in advance.

But if you suddenly find yourself wanting a tattoo while you’re sipping on a latte at the shop, well, at least you’ll be in the right spot.

Empire Ink Wynwood. 166 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-397-8050; empireinklifestyle.com. Tattoo parlor open Sundays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11.a.m. to 2 a.m. Coffee area open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.