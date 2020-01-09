Comedian Josh Johnson is “Your Favorite Sad Funny Man”

Comedian Josh Johnson spent New Year’s Eve in a Vermont cabin, wondering if the sound he heard outside was a harmless small animal, a monstrously large creature, or just a normal-sized person trying to kill him.

“I can see why everyone has a gun now,” the 29-year-old comedian tells New Times as he details the

eeriness of staying in a cabin with no neighbors nearby who'd hear any screams for help.

Fortunately, the remainder of 2020 has been a tad less anxiety-inducing for Johnson. All things willing, the standup comic will get to take in the scenery and unwind a bit when he comes to South Florida for a show at the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, January 18. Johnson, who writes for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will be providing an opening set for Trevor Noah himself on the day of the show. He's been touring with his boss on the Loud and Clear Tour since January 2019. Last year, the pair visited 28 locations throughout North America; the tour proved to be so successful that they wound up extending it into 2020.

“It’s crazy to do some of the shows that we’ve done,” Johnson says. “It’s also a wild feeling when the jokes that have been working for crowds at the [Comedy Cellar in New York City] or small clubs actually work in front of thousands of people.”

“Thousands of people,” may sound hyperbolic for a comedian to say, but Johnson isn’t overestimating: In November, he opened in Madison Square Garden for a sold-out crowd of 20,000 people.

Johnson sees his opening act as an opportunity to transform anonymous audience members into friends in as little as 10 minutes. His performance usually catches people by surprise; people often forget that standup routines often come with an opening act, no matter what a ticket stub advertising a solo show says.

Even though he's taken audiences by surprise just by his mere presence, Johnson doesn’t see winning them over as all that steep of a challenge.

“[Trevor’s fans] are very open and receptive,” Johnson says. “It’s easy to get them in a good mood and ready to receive a full hour of what [Trevor] wants to say because they’re already real comedy fans. They enjoy a different perspective.”

Johnson’s comedy speaks to that so-called different perspective. Described as “your favorite sad funny man,” his comedic style is reminiscent of the quiet class clown, that is, the kid in your class who'd only speak up to say something biting and hilarious before resuming their quiet disposition.

His comedy stems from a place of trying to instill happiness in others and forging a contagious warmth around himself.

“I think it’s easier to try to put your effort into helping someone else,” Johnson says. “Even if you don’t feel better from it, or you don’t walk away with this amazing feeling, you still are distracted from the things going on with you.”

After three years of performing stand-up in Chicago, Johnson moved to New York City to continue his stand-up career and start writing for Jimmy Fallon. It was an impressive achievement as far as first writing gigs go, and the experience forced Johnson to refine his creative muscles and write jokes even on days he wasn't feeling all that funny. While standup comedians have a tad more room to succumb to writer's block from time to time, writers for nightly television shows enjoy no such freedom: the show must go on, day after day after day.

In a 2017 interview with Vulture, Johnson questioned whether he'd earned his spot in the comedy scene. Nearly three years later, he admits he will always feel that way. His peers, as he describes it, are creating material that elevates the form of comedy. He says it’s easy to feel insecure when you're in the presence of boundary breaking comedians who only seem to improve with time.

As someone who's always staying on their toes, Johnson’s view of New Year’s resolutions makes a lot of sense: He doesn’t partake in them. The start of a new year or even decade makes no difference to Johnson; he believes you can make life-altering decisions anytime you want.

But if a 2020 resolution does creep up on Johnson, he says he's going to be realistic about it. “I’ll probably figure it out in March, start it in April and then give up by September.” Self-effacing remarks aside, by the looks of Johnson’s comedic career, it seems safe to say he probably isn’t giving up anytime soon.

Josh Johnson. With Trevor Noah. 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com. Tickets cost $45 to $115 via ticketmaster.com.