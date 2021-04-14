Prism Creative Group Reboots Its Vintage Market Concept with Tropical Flea at Ace Props

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Lost in her work and typing away on her laptop at a small corner table at an outdoor café in Wynwood sits Prism Creative Group founder Isabella Acker.

The 33-year-old spearheads the creative agency and its affiliates Support Local, a curated directory of local businesses in Florida; Culture Crusaders, a site catered to helping readers discover Miami; and the recently launched Tigre Sounds, a musical platform aimed at sharing a bevy of unique sounds.

After nearly a year of not being able to put on events, Acker and her team at Prism's Support Local arm are ready to activate spaces for the community to gather safely once again.

Going back to its roots, the creative agency, along with Ace Prop House + Studios in Little River, is organizing a vintage flea market. The monthly Tropical Flea will debut on Sunday, April 18, for an afternoon filled with local goods, community love, and sweet vintage finds.

“We know we’re a platform for small businesses,” Acker says. “So how would we not help them during a time when we know we can be a conduit for connecting community?”

It’s no secret that small businesses are hurting these days. Events like Tropical Flea allow local vendors to reach shoppers more intimately, as opposed to an online order or via social media.

Acker was inspired to create a vintage flea market in Miami after a trip to New York. While traversing Williamsburg, she stumbled into the Brooklyn Flea. A turquoise ring on her right hand purchased at the Brooklyn Flea years ago serves as a reminder of that fateful find.

That led Acker and Prism to create the Miami Flea. In 2015, Prism worked with the Arts & Entertainment District to launch the outdoor market in downtown. After two years, Prism left the partnership, and the monthly event eventually ceased in 2018.

The monthly Tropical Flea will debut on Sunday, April 18. Photo courtesy of Prism Creative Group

“There are distinct moments in my career that stand out, and producing the Miami Flea was one that I knew was a big opportunity for us to create something that was bigger than all of us. So for Prism, [Tropical Flea] is like going back to our roots," Acker says.

For Sunday's Tropical Flea, Prism received over 200 vendor applications, presenting Acker with the difficult task of whittling it down to about 50. Guests can expect to find clothing, jewelry, plants, home decor, beauty and wellness products, and, of course, mouth-watering food options. (The full list of vendors is available on eventbrite.com.)

“We want it to feel that whatever you find that day, it was written in the stars for you to have it,” Acker says as her eyes light up. “We want you to have a really memorable, unique experience.”

The Atlanta native turned Miami local can talk at length about her love for community and the Magic City.

“I believe that in order to be content and happy [living in Miami], you have to be a contributor to the city you want to see,” she says. “How can we help be a part of shaping the city we want to live in?

“We feel really empowered to be able to produce a very Miami, local, artisan, vintage flea market with the flavor of Miami.”

From local goods to vintage finds will be on sale at Tropical Flea. Photo courtesy of Prism Creative Group

In accord with COVID-19 guidelines, Tropical Flea will require that everyone wear s mask (unless drinking or eating), and each vendor table will be spaced at least six feet apart. The event, which extends inside and outside the warehouse, will be set up to encourage a safe shopping flow. Don’t expect many tables and chairs or live music acts — but do expect complimentary La Croix all afternoon.

“This is our entry point into doing an event without feeling the risk of people feeling unsafe,” Acker says. “The idea is to have people roam, grab their goods, and enjoy this curated market.”

Although there won’t be any live tunes, it wouldn’t be a Prism event without a kick-ass playlist. There'll also be plenty of photo ops, including an art installation by local artist Natasha Tomchin.

When asked about her creative agency's future — and Tropical Flea — Acker gazes down and twirls her turquoise ring.

“I think it’s about working smarter, not harder,” she says, leaning back in her chair. “It’s about staying incredibly strategic with our time and staying mission-aligned. COVID has taught us to reconnect with our passions, so we want to channel our efforts into something that feels like it’s bigger than all of us.”

Tropical Flea. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Ace Props + Studios, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; instagram.com/thetropicalflea. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged.