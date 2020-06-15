The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 15

Artechouse, the experiential and technology-driven art space on South Beach, has reopened with the first major retrospective of the work of award-winning, Turkish-born artist Refik Anadol. Infinite Space focuses on the intersection of technology and art through Anadol's immersive work, including his famed installation Infinity Room. The gallery reopens with limited operational hours and strict health and safety protocols to ensure the cultural escape is safe for all. For a limited time, tickets are discounted by $5 if purchased online. 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, at 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $17 to $24.

During the shutdown, the folks behind vinyl purveyor Sweat Records have kept busy overhauling the online shop, which remains a great way to get your (virtual) digging time in. But Sweat's brick-and-mortar operation reopens Monday (with abbreviated hours). You don't need a reservation to browse the Little Haiti-based record store’s titles, but only five shoppers will be allowed inside at a time and masks are mandatory. Shoppers will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, but if demand requires, browsing slots will be limited to 30-minutes. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Stretch Armstrong discusses hip-hop's influence on art on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Stretch Armstrong

Tuesday, June 16

Pérez Art Museum Miami director Franklin Sirmans and New York-based radio legend and music producer Stretch Armstrong will engage in conversation on Tuesday in the museum’s latest virtual Scholl Lecture. Armstrong gained popularity in the 1990s as New York’s underground hip-hop scene rose. Director and producer will explore how hip-hop culture has influenced the art world, and how cultural influencers have changed the course of art, music, and politics. 7 p.m. Tuesday via facebook.com/perezartmuseummiami and youtube.com/perezartmuseummiami.

Wednesday, June 17

Calls for reform within the criminal-justice system and the reduction of the Miami-Dade jail population have grown ever louder in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Save Miami, South Florida's longest-serving organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, will host a candidate forum with Democrat Melba V. Pearson, who is campaigning to unseat longtime Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in August. The roundtable will touch on current issues facing Miami’s community in the upcoming elections and the policies proposed to end racial disparities within the justice system. 6 p.m. Wednesday via zoom.us.

EXPAND Rhythm Foundation streams a performance by Richie Hell on Thursday. Photo bt Francisca Oyhanarte

Thursday, June 18

Miami-based musician and producer Richie Hell, who has won a cult following on Spotify thanks to his original psychedelic tunes, will perform live with his band via the Rhythm Foundation on Thursday. The livestreamed concert is a part of the City of Miami Beach’s Third Thursday Culture Crawl schedule, which has pivoted to the virtual world to continue its music program despite pandemic-induced closures. The free concert is available for viewing via the Rhythm Foundation’s Facebook page and will feature visuals from artist Francisca Oyhanarte. 8:30 p.m. via facebook.com/therhythmfoundation.

As the world continues to reel from the impact of COVID-19, Profs and Pints, a workshop series that facilitates instructive talks by college faculty members, and Out in STEM, an LGBTQIA+ organization, remind us that there's historical precedent for this kind of debacle. In recognition of Pride Month, New York University biology professor Joseph Osmundson will discuss the lessons that can be learned from the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and '90s, and how they can be applied. 7 p.m. Thursday via crowdcast.io/profsandpints. Tickets cost $12.

Learn how to make plant-based basics with Julie Frans, chef-at-large at Della Test Kitchen, via the virtual cooking class site ChefsFeed. On Thursday, Frans will provide step-by-step instructions for Della's Southwest Bowl, made with tricolor quinoa, roasted sweet potato, pico de gallo, crisp spiced chickpeas, and a red-pepper almond sauce. Get your tickets early, and you'll receive a shopping list so you can have all the ingredients handy before the class begins. Proceeds benefit Soul Fire Farm and Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture. 3 p.m. Thursday via chefsfeed.com. Tickets cost $10.

Watch the powerful documentary When Liberty Burns on Friday. Photo courtesy of Miami Film Festival

Friday, June, 19

In honor of Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, the Miami Film Festival will screen the award-winning documentary When Liberty Burns. The film recounts the tragic events following the death of Arthur McDuffie, who was beaten to death by Miami-Dade Police officers after failing to stop for a traffic light. The documentary investigates the events surrounding McDuffie's death through eyewitness testimony and friends and family and remembers the riots that took place following the acquittal of the four officers involved. The film will be available for viewing for 24 hours beginning at midnight Friday. Tune in to the festival’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Juneteenth for a live Q&A with festival director Jaie Laplante and director Dudley Alexis. Film screens beginning midnight Friday via vimeo.com/ondemand/whenlibertyburns. Tickets cost $13.

Sunday is Father's Day — but what better way to say thank you to the old man than to plan a little in advance and treat him to a grillmaster’s dream without the hassle, courtesy of Beaker & Gray. The Wynwood restaurant will offer a Father’s Day Feast carryout special: a boxful of barbecue delights including steaks, marinated veggie skewers, and dessert. The special will be available for carryout at the restaurant, but orders must be placed at least 72 hours before pick up. Call ahead for dine-in reservations. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Saturday, June 20

The Cat’s Meow Café has officially opened on the Upper Eastside, offering feline enthusiasts a unique space to spend time with adoptable kitties, plus homemade pastries, coffees, and juices. On Saturday, head to the feline-concept café for a 60-minute cat-inspired yoga session led by Katie Doyle, a registered yoga teacher, wellness professional, and self-professed cat lady. Participants must bring their own mats; disinfectants and wipes will be provided. Alternatively, you can take part virtually via Zoom at a reduced price. 11 a.m. Saturday, at 7541 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-0436; catsmeowmia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25.

Little Haiti Book Festival goes virtual on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Little Haiti Book Festival

Sunday, June 21

Make Miami Music Day normally consists of concerts all over Miami’s sidewalks, beaches, and parks, but this year the organizers have found new ways to collaborate while maintaining social distance. Through its #ContagiousBeats efforts, MMM has called upon prominent local musicians to record individual jam sessions for budding musicians across Miami to jam along with. Participants have been asked to upload their videos to the MMM website, and on Sunday, the final mashup video featuring the best contributions from the public will be streamed live. This year’s instrument workshop will take place via Zoom, featuring a harmonica-essentials class with Eric Garcia of JUke, a workshop on the fundamentals of brass instruments by New World Symphony trombonist Arno Tri Pramudia, and a drumming fundamentals lesson with Brandon Cruz of the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts. 11 a.m. Sunday via zoom.us. Register via makemusicmiami.org.

The Little Haiti Book Festival, in collaboration with Books & Books and Libreri Mapou, is going online this year. The month-long initiative takes place every Saturday and Sunday for all of June and includes presentations, readings, discussions, and online workshops with Haitian authors. On Sunday, the virtual event welcomes economist Etzer Émile and tax expert Max Borieux, who will discuss the impact of the pandemic on the Haitian community in Haiti and the diaspora. Gepsie Metellus, cofounder and executive director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, will moderate the talk; music comes courtesy of special guests Inez Barlatier and Kiki Wainwright. 2 p.m. Sunday via facebook.com/miamibookfair.