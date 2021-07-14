The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Fito Paez: See Saturday Photo by Sebastian Arpesella

Thursday, July 15

Have a business idea but not sure if it's a winner? Pitch Night MIA is the perfect place to get inspired, pitch your business plan, and be around the movers and shakers in the local startup scene. Learn from companies working on the next wave of technology and the investors who evaluate them. It's also a fun night of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and competition. The event includes a pre-pitch mixer for members to network, innovative pitches from participants, Q&A from expert judges, award presentations with prizes, and post-pitch socializing with members and participants. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-507-3660; thelabmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Delve into the hapless world of Albert Herring on Thursday evening, as the protagonist of Benjamin Britten's comic opera of the same name comes of age despite some major roadblocks. Adapted from the 1887 novella Le Rosier de Madame Husson by Guy de Maupassant, Brittens' version, written in 1947, is set in Suffolk, England, on May Day, a traditional celebration of the first day of summer. The opera will be performed in the Faena Forum as part of its summer opera initiative, in partnership with the Miami Beach Music Festival. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, at the Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $1 to $75 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

As part of the 35th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami, Barrio Caleidoscopio, a comic drama that centers on an eccentric shut-in named Alfonsito who awakens one day with a desire to overcome his fears, will premiere at the On.Stage Black Box Theater at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Written and directed by Carlos Gallegos, the work opens Thursday for a three-night stint. The festival continues through July 25, with Spanish-language productions taking place between the MDCA and the Adrienne Arsht Center. 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium On.Stage Black Box Theater, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $23 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Rick Guerre: See Friday Photo by Chris Diamond

Friday, July 16







Every third Friday of the month, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex welcomes a musical act to perform as part of its monthly music program, the Sounds of Little Haiti. This month, catch Enposib, the kompa duo that has been taking over the genre with "Overdose," a new single featuring Phyllisia Ross. The open-air concert will also feature cocktail and food vendors, offering goodies for the duration of the event. 6 p.m. Friday, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamigov.com. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Head to the Center for Subtropical Affairs, the open-air-venue-cum-plant-nursery, on Friday evening for a night of live music for a good cause. Presented by Death to the Sun, the concert features local indie favorites Jaialai, the Imbecile, Grave Castle, and the event's host Rick Guerre. The show will benefit Jeffrey Auguste, a fellow Miami musician who released music under the moniker Janus Vision and who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare, cancerous blood disorder. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $7. Olivia McAuley

The Glasshouse Comedy Experience has become a spot for comedians of all types to be upfront and freestyle for an intimate audience. The experience features funny folk from Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, Netflix, BET, P Diddy Bad Boys of Comedy, Amazon Prime, and even some social-media up-and-comers. This Friday's lineup: Gerald "Slink" Johnson, AKA Black Jesus" alongside Ken Jones and Danise Barlow. The event is hosted by Chello; DJ Gazm will provide tunes. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $1 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Vizcaya Village Farmers Market: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Saturday, July 17







BYOB — except in this case it's bring your own bike. Enjoy an art tour, a nice ride, and an informative Saturday morning on the BYOBike Street Art Tour. Led by "Wynwood's best guide," Ryan the Wheelbarrow, the tour will take you through all the rich history that exists in Miami's arts district. The event is hosted by the Museum of Graffiti, where all guests are asked to meet (on time!) before the tour begins. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Admission is free with RSVP via showclix.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Legendary Argentine musician Fito Paez celebrates his long-awaited return to touring with a one-man concert, Un Hombre con un Piano, at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday. The Grammy winner and Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient released his latest album, La Conquista del Espacio, to rave reviews late last year. The alt-rock disc features guest vocals from Lali and Hernán Coronel of Mala Fama. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $59 to $245 via livenation.com. Olivia McAuley

Ever heard of Miami Sound Machine? Well, now there's the Miami Lounge Machine, a new live musical-improv talk show hosted by Jannelys Santos and musical director Priscilla Blanco that's sure to bring a laugh. Like any great talk show, Miami Lounge Machine features celebrity interviews, games, and musical performances. Hop over to Villain Theater, grab a drink, and see if you can guess which musical guests are real and which are just in it for the laughs. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sunday, July 18

Underneath the banyan trees, wander around the Vizcaya Village Farmers Market and browse through the stalls of local purveyors and artisans. The Sunday market takes over the smaller Vizcaya Village area, located just across South Miami Avenue from the historic mansion. Here you can discover freshly prepared foods and bakery items, handcrafted goods, fruits and vegetables, and vegan products. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, at Vizcaya Village, 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Gay Vista Social Club (GVSC) began as a small group known as "Miami's Gay 20-Somethings." The group has grown to over 800 members, where gay individuals get together and enjoy things outside of the bar and club scene. This Sunday, join GVSC for Gay Yoga — yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. Celebrate your wellness with GVSC by enjoying a yoga class under the trees instructed by the amazing Anamargret Sanchez. If you're feeling a bit thirsty, don't worry, there'll be complimentary juice. 10 a.m. Sunday, at Morningside Park, 750 NE 55th Ter., Miami; gvscmiami.org. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Movement Method: See Monday Photo by Rene Rodriguez

Monday, July 19

Shake up your exercise routine with Miami Movement Company's Movement Method Mondays, an integrative workout experience that combines Pilates, yoga, and fundamental dance training for a full-body strengthening and stretching class. Rene Rodriguez, owner of the dance studio, will lead the hourlong class, which is open to all skill levels. All guests need to bring is their own yoga mat (though some are available for purchase at the studio if you don't have one). 7 p.m. Monday, at Miami Movement Company, 2222 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-326-5735; miamimovementco.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, July 20

Every Tuesday, Waxy's at Gramps has everyone breaking out in spontaneous dance under the glowing disco ball as a cavalry of DJs spin vinyl. What makes this party truly great is its lineup of all female-identifying music selectors: Discosexo, Phaxas, and Hiltronix. The party promises three things: vinyl, house music, and beats. Expect it to deliver on all fronts; you need only bring your dancing shoes. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Gramps 76 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, July 21

Oolite Arts' quarterly resident night and the opening of the exhibition "Where There Is Power" combine forces on Wednesday for an evening jampacked with art and discourse. The exhibition, assembled by Oolite programs manager Amanda Bradley and Pérez Art Museum Miami chief curator René Morales, features artists José Alvarez, Edny Jean Joseph, and Yucef Merhi (among others) and aims to examine, expose, and disrupt the maneuvers of state power. The night also offers an opportunity to meet with emerging local artists working with Oolite and learn about their experiences and processes. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; oolitearts.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley