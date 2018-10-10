The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You don't have to wait until March to see some of the competition flicks hitting the 36th Miami Film Festival. Gems boasts an intimate selection of movies, all of which you will absolutely be talking about next year. At MDC's Tower Theater, see titles such as Diamantino, directed by Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt out of Portugal, and Mi Querida Cofradía (Hopelessly Devout) out of Spain. In addition to films galore, there will be master classes and talks about stuff like virtual escape and all things cinematography. Thursday through Sunday at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; gems2018.miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $5 to $25. Read our critics' picks screening at Gems on page 18.

In this version of the classic Dracula, our vampire homeboy gets a big dose of "aw, hell naw" from some powerful ladies. Inked by Zoetic Stage cofounder Michael McKeever and directed by Stuart Meltzer, this modern take on a classic story will debut at the Arsht this Thursday. Count on an awesome feminist point of view, a healthy dose of resistance, and determination galore. You'll leave pumped up. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and select showtimes through October 28 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

A series called the Listening Den better be cozy, right? Well, it is. Headlining the third Listening Den live-music event at Ace Props will be the Tel Aviv, Israel-bred pop band Lola Marsh. The duo has a Sufjan Stevens- and Bon Iver-esque vibe you won't want to miss. As a primer, must-listens are the 2016 EP You're Mine and the band's first full-length album, last year's Remember Roses. Fort Lauderdale's Jacob Jeffries will provide the opening jams. 7 p.m. Thursday at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Read more about Lola Marsh on page 25.

O, Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo? Well, if you're talking about Latin megastar Romeo Santos, he'll be in Miami as part of his Golden Tour. And what a perfect name for his tour — everyone from Nicky Jam to Daddy Yankee to Julio Iglesias has collaborated with the bachata mastermind. Golden is also the title of his latest album, which topped the Latin and tropical album charts last year. 8 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $155.50.

Dracula: See Thursday. Photo by Chris Headshots

Friday

A South American soccer showdown is about to go down in North America. Peru and Chile's national soccer teams are set to face off at Hard Rock Stadium for a friendly. As of the September 20 FIFA rankings, Chile is ranked 12th and Peru is 21st in the global standings. Remember: Just because the match is called a "friendly" doesn't mean these guys will be bros on the field. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $375.

You remember Eddie Izzard's face from the hit TV show The Riches and flicks such as Ocean's Twelve, Mystery Men, and Across the Universe. Now it's time to see the English comedian on the big stage. He's bringing his Believe Me tour, named after his memoir that hit shelves last year, to the Magic City. His live show hilariously reflects on his unique adventures, covering everything from his time rising through the ranks in London to performing at Madison Square Garden. 8 p.m. Friday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $196.

Miami's original zombie prom is back, and it's billed as "deader than ever." That means you need to head to Zombie Prom Resurrección in your most magical zombie garb and be ready to own it. In addition to hosting a number of beastly South Floridians, the event will deliver live tunes from Otto von Schirach & the Bermuda Triangle Family, Galactic Effect, Lamebot, MadSavvy, and Lipstick Alley. 9 p.m. Friday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Throughout the year, the Craft Spirits Fest stages a number of events, including happy hours, seminars, and dinners. They all culminate with a grand tasting of more than 100 spirits and cocktails to sample. The latest grand tasting will happen Friday at the Cruz Building. Last year's edition included participants such as Wondermint Liqueur to Prescribed Spirits, so prepare to whet that palate. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75.

Jim Jefferies: See Saturday. Courtesy of the artist

Saturday

It would be absolutely irresponsible to miss Kevin Hart's Irresponsible Tour. The megacomedian is doing it all these days, acting in everything from Jumanji to Ride Along to The Secret Life of Pets, hosting the MTV Movie Awards, and starring in his own comedy specials. He was in West Palm Beach this past August as part of his 100-plus dates this year, and now it's time to show the 305 a good time. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $174.50.

The star of The Jim Jefferies Show is set to hit Hollywood. Can you guess who it is? That's right — it's Jim Jefferies! If you're easily offended, this show might not be the best one for you. But if you like to laugh at anything and everything, the Australian never disappoints. A good primer for a Jefferies show would be his hit Comedy Central show or his latest comedy special, This Is Me Now, which was released in January. 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75.

More than 500 craft beers are waiting to be tasted. What are you waiting for? Grovetoberfest is back. In addition to boasting ungodly amounts of delicious brews from local faves such as J. Wakefield and LauderAle to national/international suds like Imperial and Harpoon, the fest will offer live tunes, delicious bites, and a retro 8-bit game area. Prepare to geek out and drink on at this one. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89.

Ween, the enigmatic alt-rock band that shape-shifted its way through genres in the '90s and early '00s, has a cult following for good reason. It's not only because members Gene and Dean Ween were "sprouted from the demon-god Boognish," but also because they produced a song or album for every taste. The two childhood pals formed their act in 1984 and recorded nine studio albums with expanded membership. Though Gene Ween left the group to deal with his substance-use disorder, the duo recently reunited in 2015 and is on tour. You can catch one hell of an evil live Ween show at the Fillmore this week. 8 p.m. Saturday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $49.

The Bass is previewing two big exhibitions this week, and you're invited. Italian artist Paola Pivi, who won the 1999 Golden Lion Award at the Venice Biennale and is based in Alaska, is presenting "Art With a View." The exhibition offers the artist's signature anthropomorphic, feather-covered polar bears, a massive inflatable ladder, and other Instagrammable works straight out of a dream. Texas-born, L.A.-based artist Aaron Curry is opening "Tune Yer Head." His work reveals the artists who influenced him, from Picasso to cartoonists, as well as BMX and skate culture. Celebrate these two very different but equally thoughtful shows with a crowd. 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami; thebass.org. Admission costs $10.

Caribbean art is a gold mine of underappreciated greatness. That's why it's so awesome to see places such as the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and events like the Third Horizon Film Festival shining the rightful spotlight on our neighbors to the south and tropical transplants to the States. This week, it's the Frost Art Museum's turn. The museum is opening "Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago," a major survey of 21st-century Caribbean art with a focus on the inclusivity and connectivity of Caribbean cultures. 4 p.m. Saturday at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Ten years before Irish actor Cillian Murphy became the head of a Gypsy gang in Peaky Blinders, he played a simple bike dude waking from a coma to find nearly the whole world infected with a zombie virus. When 28 Days Later came out in 2003, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland's flick was a massive success. It's one of those movies that really pokes at your worst fears and then exploits them. So if you need a little nudge to get you ready for Halloween, hit up Gables Cinema for this classic fantasy-horror flick. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

Each year, Miami's art elite clamor to attend the fundraiser Smash and Grab. Held in support of the long-running and respected art space Locust Projects, it offers a raffle of donated artwork by local and international talents. It's a pretty awesome way to see work by Miami creatives on the rise. It's also one big party, featuring sounds curated by the Rhythm Foundation, this year with DJs Par, Benton, and Ricardo; food by Shake Shack, Harry's Pizzeria, and 222 Taco; and booze by Bacardi. It's the quintessential Miami benefit that turns art lovers into collectors. 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission costs $50.

Kevin Hart: See Saturday. Eric Ray Davidson/Trunk Collective

Sunday

Sketch comedy reached the height of hilarity with the Saturday Night Live cast of the late '90s — especially with the recurring sketch "Bill Swerski's Superfans." With chants of "Da Bears," Chris Farley coughed up a steak, and all others bowed before the king of comedy. If you want an excuse to reenact this hilarious bit, hit up Hard Rock Stadium when the Miami Dolphins take on the Chicago Bears. The Fins versus da Bears — it'll be a wildlife event best caught IRL. 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets start at $65.

Having a local symphony is one big indicator of a town that cares about culture. That's why it has always been crucial for locals to support the Miami Symphony Orchestra — a world-class group of musicians that helps elevate this city to an international hub of musical prestige. Check out the grand opening of the orchestra's 2018-19 season with conductor Eduardo Marturet, pianist Mary Anne Huntsman, and other stellar musicians. The program will include a world premiere of Tindle's Orbits, as well as Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F Major and Holst's The Planets, Op. 56. 6 p.m. Sunday at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $35.

Monday

The perfect time to meet the author of a book about how to become a vampire is mid-October, so you can prepare for the big day on the 31st. Deborah Harkness penned a novel about that topic, A Discovery of Witches. The New York Times best-selling author will tout her newest book, Time's Convert. It's set in modern-day Paris and London, as well as the American colonies during the Revolution, and deals with the moral dilemmas its main character encounters in becoming an immortal bloodsucker. It's a love story worthy of this supernatural season. 7 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; bookandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Tuesday

Black Entertainment Television hosts not only a regular awards ceremony honoring talents of the screen but also the annual BET Hip-Hop Awards. BET is bringing the beats and the best to the Beach. Drake has 11 nominations thanks to the release of his album Scorpion. New mom and beloved rapper Cardi B could also win big — she has ten nods. Next in line to the top are Childish Gambino, followed by Travis Scott and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar. Even if you can't get in the door, it might be worth hanging around the Fillmore with your autograph pen ready. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; bet.com. Admission by special invitation only.

Wednesday

Not feeling anxious enough after reading your Facebook feed? Maybe you're sick with anger and the only cure is thrashing to fast, evil music. Hit up Gramps in Wynwood this Wednesday night for Full of Hell. The grindcore band will get your blood pressure up and encourage you to work out all of your ire and frustration. The Relapse Records-signed group formed in 2009 and is based in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and at full volume will have you pissing your panties. Listen to the band's latest album, Trumpeting Ecstasy, to get revved up for a night Full of Hell. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps Wynwood, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $13 to $15.