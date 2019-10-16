Mira Lehr, Miami Beach Art Legend, Comes Full Circle at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Sitting on a bench in the converted synagogue of the Jewish Museum of Florida on South Beach, you might mistake Mira Lehr for a visitor. She could be someone from the neighborhood, just passing by. The only thing that gives her away as an artist is her bright red necklace, made of the same shards of colored resin hanging from the synagogue ceiling like a giant mobile.

“I think there are 180 of them,” she says of the site-specific installation, “and I think I worked for three weeks, almost without sleeping.”

At this latest exhibition, “Mira Lehr: A Walk in the Garden,” birdsong wafts through the air as dozens of resin sculptures dance in the air-conditioned breeze. On her canvases, abstract images of flora and fauna made with paint and specialized Japanese paper stock hide behind translucent resin coating. Art aficionados might see the influence of ukiyo-e woodblock prints or the paintings of Cy Twombly. Religious folk can find biblical messages in works like “Path to Jericho” or “The Seven Species,” based on a passage from Deuteronomy. But nature dominates: Looking at a piece by Lehr, such as “Sand Bar” or “Search,” is like staring into a tide pool, gazing at creatures that seem alien but are undeniably of this earth.

“I don’t know why I did it,” Lehr says of her use of resin. “I think it was available, and I saw it put some extra dimension on the paintings, because you felt you were looking through a glass, almost. And it protected them — I may have started because I was protecting paper things I did.”

EXPAND "Dance" (2019) Mira Lehr, Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Lehr is 85 now; old enough to remember when the museum was still a working temple, and when Jewish people were less than welcome on Miami Beach. When her family moved from 12th Street to 41st — where there was no significant Jewish population at the time — she passed daily an apartment building with a sign reading “No Jews, No Dogs.” On her first day at North Beach Elementary School, when she told a classmate she was Jewish, her peer replied, “Oh my God, another one!”

She faced similar struggles when she applied to college, but eventually found her place at Vassar. “I think in a class of 400, there might’ve been two or three Jews,” she recalls. The all-women college nevertheless instilled a strong sense of feminism in her — “We were running the school,” she says — which she would need in the thriving, yet chauvinistic New York art scene of the 1950s, where great women artists were considered “hobbyists.”

“But that’s where abstract expressionism was, and that was the movement of the day,” she says. “And I was right in the midst of it.”

Lehr lived it up while in New York, keeping a studio in Carnegie Hall and studying with the Hans Hofman circle. She got to know the likes of Helen Frankenthaler and Robert Motherwell. She recalls a time at the now-legendary Cedar Tavern where Joan Mitchell (“She had the filthiest mouth I think I’ve ever heard”) crushed a man’s testicles after he groped her breasts, causing him to shriek in pain. “Nobody ever bothered her like that again.”

In 1960, Lehr’s husband, a cardiologist, accepted a job in Miami Beach, and the couple left New York. She continued to work but had to raise her two children in a repressive social climate — local women were scandalized by things like Lehr’s husband taking their kids to school instead of her.

Her relocation was made all-the-more difficult due to the complete lack of an art scene. She and a group of artistically-minded women founded a gallery, Continuum, that pioneered art in Miami lasting into the '90s. The group worked together and Lehr used her connections to bring down high-profile teachers like Betty Parsons and R. Buckminster Fuller — “Bucky,” as Lehr calls him — who eventually recruited Lehr for his World Game Scenario Project in 1969.

“We were the only show in town, and Miami Beach was a vacuum of culture then,” she relates.

Mira Lehr in front of Creation (2016). The 85-year-old artist's latest exhibition is at the Jewish Museum of Florida. Cristina Molina

Nowadays, Lehr’s mind is mostly on the primary subject of her art — the environment. She says she’s thinking of converting her swimming pool into a seahorse sanctuary to help local populations recover from habitat loss. She also points out one of the ironies of using resin is its potential for environmental harm. Synthetic polymer resin can be highly toxic, and while Lehr is careful to source a safer, albeit more expensive form of resin for her work, she’d prefer to find an alternative. Two of her newest works on display, a pair of triptychs that resemble Japanese painted screens, leave it out completely.

She’s also “terrified” of climate change. One recent work at the MoCA North Miami, Tracing the Red Thread, envisions the climate crisis as a mangrove forest. Inspired by the labyrinth of Greek myth, a fateful red thread leads viewers out of the maze. It’s an oddly hopeful message, but coming from someone who's experienced plenty of darkness in her own life, it’s all the more resonant.

“I just believe we’re capable of so much, and man is our best resource. And in the midst of terrible things, Man usually comes up with something that reverses the terrible situation. But in this case, I’m worried if we go too far, we won’t be able to.”

"Mira Lehr: A Walk in the Garden." On display through February 3, 2020, at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044; jmof.fiu.org. Admission costs $24 and is free on Saturdays.