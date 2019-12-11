Miami Jewish Film Festival Announces Lineup for 23rd Edition

The Miami Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) is returning for its 23rd edition in 2020 and will take place on January 9 through 23, the dates it'll be premiering more than a hundred films from 25 countries. Next year's MJFF will host its largest collection of films yet, and boasts 33 films directed by women (comprising nearly a third of the line-up).

“I’ve been thrilled to lead the Miami Jewish Film Festival for the last seven years and watch it evolve into a premier organization that provides film programming and education to more than 30,000 film lovers throughout the region," says Igor Shteyrenberg, Executive Director of the Miami Jewish Film Festival. "The arts — and, in particular, film — bring us together as a community, and that’s at the heart of the Festival."

As announced earlier in 2019, MJFF will also have two prized competitions: the Grand Jury Prize (for $18,000) and the Next Wave Jury Prize (for $5,000). Shteyrenberg adds, "With the new addition of two juried competitions offering a total of $23,000 in prizes, the Miami Jewish Film Festival has become an essential platform for filmmakers, established and new, to showcase their latest work to audiences in a city renowned for its creativity. As we head into our 23rd edition, we are excited to welcome audiences on our new journey and invite them to join us in experiencing the best in world cinema at the largest Jewish film program in the world.”

The festival will open with the world premiere of the music documentary, Saul & Ruby, To Life!, which centers around two Holocaust survivors in South Florida who form the world's first-ever Holocaust Survivor Band. Closing night of the festival will feature the premiere of the Israeli caper comedy Forgiveness.

“This year’s festival builds on our prior success by offering an extraordinary selection of films, learning experiences and performances as well an expansion to new venues throughout Miami-Dade County," says Barbara Black Goldfarb, Board Chair of the Miami Jewish Film Festival. "We are also excited to announce the inauguration of two prizes recognizing the achievements of Jewish filmmakers, which is a first in the Jewish Film Festival World."

EXPAND The Painted Bird IFC Films

Fourteen films are featured in the festival's Grand Jury Prize competition, including Erik Greenberg Anjou’s A Cantor’s Head (North American Premiere), Dani Menkin’s Aulcie (World Premiere), Beth Elise Hawk’s Breaking Bread (Southeast US Premiere), Yaron Shani’s Chained (Southeast US Premiere), Pavel Lungin’s Esau (North American Premiere), Itay Tal’s God of the Piano (Southeast US Premiere), Yaron Zilberman’s Incitement (Southeast US Premiere), Dan Friedkin’s Lyrebird (Southeast US Premiere), Levi Zini’s Menachem Begin: Peace and War (World Premiere); Daniel Roher’s Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Southeast US Premiere), Walter Tejblum’s Shalom Taiwan (International Premiere), Boaz Armoni’s The Electrifiers (International Premiere), Barnabás Tóth’s Those Who Remained (Southeast US Premiere), and the Festival’s opening night film, Saul & Ruby, To Life! (World Premiere).

Meanwhile, in the Next Wave Jury Prize competition, the films featured are: Fernando Grostein Andrade’s Abe (Southeast US Premiere), Oren Gerner’s Africa (US Premiere), Yossi Atia’s Born in Jerusalem and Still Alive (Southeast US Premiere), Dror Zahavi’s Crescendo (Southeast US Premiere), Zack Bernbaum’s Dancing Dogs of Dombrova (Florida Premiere), Tal Granit & Sharon Maymon’s Flawless (Southeast US Premiere), Aliza Rosen’s Latter Day Jew (Florida Premiere), Jeremy Teicher’s Olympic Dreams (Florida Premiere), and Oren Jacoby’s On Broadway (Southeast US Premiere).

Four Academy Award Best International Feature Film submissions will premiere at the festival: Czech Republic's The Painted Bird, Latvia's The Mover, Israel's Incitement, and Hungary's Those Who Remained. The festival will also be featuring a number of Ibero-American films, including The House on Wannssee Street, My Amazing Funeral, The Jewish Experience, Your Wishes in Heaven, and Back to Maracanã.

The festival will also be celebrating classic cinema by screening films at the Miami Beach SoundScape and Coral Gables Art Cinema. At the former, there will be screenings of Casablanca (paired with the documentary Curtiz, showing at the festival), Amadeus (paired with the documentary Forman vs. Forman), and The Goonies (paired with the documentary Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time). At the latter venue, a screening of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with a new live score and a screening of The Shining will be taking place. Other screenings paired with music include The Golem (with a live score), Crescendo (featuring the Greater Miami Youth Symphony), and The Conductor (with the South Florida Jewish Chorale), among others.

Miami Jewish Film Festival. Thursday, January 9, through Thursday, January 23, at various venues. Tickets for the festival go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 11th, and sales continue throughout the festival. Tickets are $15 and badges are $325. Additional information available via 1-888-585-3456 and miamijewishfilmfestival.org.