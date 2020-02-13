ICA Hosts a Candid Discussion With Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writer Hilton Als

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami appreciates the need for public forums designed for sorting through the issues of the day, which is why it's hosting the 2020 edition of the annual Knight Keynote series beginning Saturday, February 22. Each winter, the keynote facilitates conversations about Miami’s state of affairs and culture in addition to larger societal woes and aspirations.

Given the gathering's agenda, the ICA would've been hardpressed to find a more fitting inaugural speaker than cultural critic and longtime New Yorker writer Hilton Als, who'll be discussing “artistic practices in the current moment.”

“I’m looking forward to reacquainting myself with such an interesting, rich, and complex place,” Als tells New Times in advance of the visit, which will be taking place at the Palm Court in the Design District.

“I really welcome the opportunity to go to places where there's a lively conversation going on about art, sexuality, and race... and Miami promotes that kind of openness,” he enthuses. “It's not lip service; it's life, it's culture, and culture is life.”

According to Gene Moreno, the ICA’s director to the Art + Research Center which hosts the Knight Keynote, Als embodies the attitudes and inquisitive conversations the event is trying to foster.

“The idea is to bring a cultural luminary; a voice that is relevant for the moment,” says Moreno. “We want our cultural public discourse to grow more robust.”

Als adds, “The ICA first approached my speaking agent — they were lovely — they really wanted to do an event that would bring out different ideas and attitudes about art and thinking that they had admired in my writing. They’re the maestros behind this, not me.”

A staff writer for The New Yorker since 1994, the 60-year-old author is now the magazine's head theatre critic; in 2017 he received the Pulitzer Prize in Criticism for his work with the publication. Als is also an associate professor of writing at Columbia University and has had two collections of essays, The Women and White Girls, published in 1996 and 2014 respectively. He's also been curating art exhibits for over a decade.

Born to parents who immigrated to the United States from Barbados, self-identity is a theme Als has returned to continually in his work.

“The first word that comes to my mind is the self, or yourself,” Als details in an effusive tone. “Identity is self-perception first and always. Secondly, it should be a conversation that people can have about you, but you don’t have to have with yourself: black, Hispanic, gay, for example — but those are wobbly definitions. That’s other people's business, not yours. The job is to speak out of your experience and give yourself your story.”

The erudite manner of Als' writing comes across in conversation as well. Both verbally and on paper, he communicates in a matter-of-fact style peppered with literary devices and dry humor. All of which is to say, he's a writer's writer.

"My job is to talk to the reader and let you know that I'm with you," he says of his rhetorical approach. "But we can have a moment to look at the way the light comes through that object or look at what that actor said and how they said it. Let's pause and think about these things. The thing that links it all together, really, is the writer's sensibility. The American story is a big, multilayer story; I am just telling a little bit of it.”

When asked if he's ever satisfied with his own writing, Als replies, “No, but is any writer ever pleased? I am beginning to understand that I have a voice and the intention is there. I find that very moving; what is clear is my love and my intention, and my intention is to speak to you and connect to you somehow.”

The fierceness of Als' intentions and the lofty subject matter of his writing — which frequently address the intersection of art and culture with current attitudes about race and sexuality — has earned him a place in the hearts of readers and fellow critics alike.

In an interview with Vice, Als contrasted the potent racial and sexual energy of the 1970s with the more inert present. He says, “I think we are much more, as a culture, more timid. We are more likely to blame people for not being ourselves and allowing them to be themselves.”

Als' upcoming book, I Don’t Remember, will take another look to the past and explore his life and experiences in New York City at the height of the AIDS epidemic. The book, which is slated for release in 2021, will also detail his relationships with pivotal cultural figures like the late artist Jean-Michel Basquait and his immersion into NYC's queer community.

Outside of the written word, Als' latest exhibition, “God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin,” debuted last month in New York City. Its mission was to “humanize” the late artist and playwright, focusing attention away from his civil rights work and reorienting the conversation around his other creative pursuits and life as a gay man.

Although the discussion at the ICA will be improvised, Als says he'd certainly enjoy talking about the exhibition.

“I think it would be a wonderful thing if we could talk about those aspects of the way which politics and ideology can hinder art as opposed to making it something free for ourselves,” he says.

Despite how dreary our future — whether with regards to our cultural prospects, politics, or material social conditions — may seem, Als has retained hope as a cornerstone of his writing.

“When you have a president who is always tweeting about fake news, you're doing something right,” Als quips. “I think journalism has always had a purpose and will always have the purpose of illuminating and imparting information. I think given the confusion of how a lot of people feel about the press, and given our political climate, I think that’s very valuable and tells us that we are able to get under people’s skin and that is super important.”

The revered and much-missed Village Voice served as one of Als' major writing outlets for years, providing him with ample opportunity to refine and hone his now-celebrated authorial voice. The Village Voice spent more than 60 years speaking truth to power and taking honest stock of New York City's various scenes and characters; sadly, the publication closed in 2018. Last month, the Miami Herald announced the closing of their printing plant as well as 70 job cuts; on the morning of Thursday, February 13, its publisher McClatchy declared bankruptcy.

As locally sourced writing continues to lose avenues for expression and society becomes more of an echo chamber, Als philosophies that "what gets lost is the reader's imagination.”

"When publications become more and more rare, it takes away the reader's ability to dream; less avenues of dreaming, less avenues of debate — fewer avenues of dialoguing with the audience," he says. "We have to come up with new ways to keep going.”

Even if the papers he made his name in continue to shutter, the collective impact of Als' cultural contributions ensures he has a long shelf life ahead of him, expired magazines and ephemeral Miami conversations aside.

