Dan Savage Shares Sexy Short Films With South Beach for Hump! Film Festival

The Hump! Film Festival is currently in its 15th year, and for the last five, it has been delivering a cornucopia of homemade, sometimes sexy, frequently kinky, and always creative short films to towns across the U.S. Situated solely in the Pacific Northwest for its first ten years, Hump! grew legs and began to tour movie theaters around the county in 2015. The development was cause for celebration among its supporters, many of whom had previously made pilgrimages to Seattle or Portland to the ‘one-night-only, and for the live audience’s eyes only’ festival.

A crucial and non-negotiable aspect of Hump! is the relative anonymity it affords the films’ stars. Because many of the pieces screened don't have names attached to them, this policy permits and empowers ordinary people who normally don't partake in erotica to produce sensual shorts for public consumption.

Hump! was founded by famed sex advice columnist and Savage Lovecast host Dan Savage. The festival was first conceived while Savage was writing for The Stranger — the media outlet that first published his syndicated column Savage Love — and bantering with a colleague about creating an amateur porn film festival in Seattle.

“The publisher of The Stranger at the time, Ben Katz, didn’t think anyone would make films to be screened in the same city that they lived in. And even if people did submit films, no one would come to watch them in a movie theater sitting next to a stranger in the dark like their grandparents had to. And he was wrong,” says Savage.

After placing an ad in the paper, Savage was inundated with submissions and swiftly vindicated: the first few screenings completely sold out. “It was never going to be like when you watch porn at home on your computer, where you just watch what works for you," he says. "When you come to Hump!, it’s not about masturbation, it’s about seeing what works for other people, and celebrating those differences — and that’s what’s magical about Hump! You have straight guys watching gay guys have sex, you have gay guys watching cunnilingus, you have vanilla people watching kink porn, you have cis-gendered people watching porn made by trans people about their own sexuality.”

The melange of sexual kinks on display at Hump! coheres with Savage's no-size-fits-all philosophy, which he's imparted through his Twitter feed, his long-running column, podcasts, best-selling books, and even a television show. By applying his experience and insight into queer culture onto a larger framework — straight, gay or otherwise — Savage has spent several decades saving relationships and expanding audiences' understanding of human sexuality.

Because of the live nature of film screenings, Hump! allows Savage to forge an intimate connection with festivalgoers might not be possible through his other ventures.

“When you sit in the audience, especially when it’s a big, sold-out crowd, you see people’s interest waiver as they pinpoint ‘That’s not me,’ or ‘That’s not my thing,’ or ‘That’s not the body I’m attracted to,'" he says. "All they see are the differences. Then there’s a point about a third of the way into the screening where suddenly everyone starts to see what’s the same, what we have in common: desire, sense of humor, passion, connection. And it is beautiful when it happens.”

Although he has programmed Hump! for many years, Savage is quick to point out that much of the actual curation is audience-driven. As submissions grew with the festival’s popularity, he found many participants tried catering towards what they thought the audience wanted. As a result, entrants often made the closest approximations to commercial porn as they could.

The judges responsible for selecting standout entries were quick to deter this, however, as best film was consistently awarded to films that erred on the side of the personal and the unique. An illustrative example is 2012’s winner Go Ahead, Pee!: the film consists entirely of a woman jumping on a trampoline in a gray leotard as a voiceover calmly chants “go ahead and pee,” an exhortation to which the protagonist finally obliges.

While the work of pride initiatives, activists, and public figures such as Savage have helped to educate the public on queer culture and its myriad manifestations, with Hump!, Savage is expanding the understanding around the many ways a person can be "straight."

While the sex and relationship guru has toured Hump! throughout the U.S., it only landed in Miami for the first time four years ago. “I’ve been to Miami a couple of times and had a good time,” he says, adding “Though I’m not a beach person or a nightlife person, so as a visitor, a lot of what Miami has to recommend for tourists kind of flies past me.”

Hump! Film Festival will take place at O Cinema South Beach from February 21 through February 27. Photo courtesy of Hump! Film Festival

His indifference to Miami's offerings aside, the Magic City has proved to be a perfect fit for the festival. It's been hosted by O Cinema for the last four years, first at its Wynwood location and now at its South Beach spot.

“When the opportunity to collaborate and present the festival in Miami arose we were an eager partner,” says O Cinema co-director Kareem Tabsch. "[Hump!] is sex-positive cinema that is crucial to our cultural landscape in creating a platform for representation that is inclusive of all body types, gender-expressions, sexuality, abilities, ages, color and more. We're proud to host it for the fifth year running.”

Finding venues willing and able to house the erotic festival in other cities has occasionally proven to be a challenge for the festival. While audience demand has remained consistent, theaters have found themselves bound by clauses in their leases or management agreements prohibiting the screening of sexually explicit content. Though Savage calls this “archaic and ridiculous” — especially since everyone already has an all-access pass to hardcore porn that's just one click away on their phones — this issue has made it hard to bring Hump! into select communities.

In addition to difficulties finding venue partners, Hump! has also contended with social media blackouts on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Despite advertising the festival online in previous years, more recent marketing efforts by the Hump! team has been denied on multiple occasions. The issues ostensibly stem from conflicts with the social media sites' respective community guidelines. Instagram's current guidelines prohibit nudity, regardless of whether it's artistic or explicit in nature.

Notorious for purging sexual — and nonsexual — nude content of many kinds from their pages, this wouldn’t be the first time big social media platforms have been called out for censorship or even deliberately targeting sex-centric outlets. As reported by The Lexington Online in its piece "Let's Talk about Sex (Ed)," erotic, sex-positive magazine Aurore was flagged for showing a woman holding a bar of soap.

Though Savage concedes that Hump! obviously contains some sexual content, its creative and humanizing works could be seen as a much-needed antidote to the sometimes unchecked and ethically questionable world of commercial porn.

“When you have these internet social media goliaths acting as gatekeepers, they’re not preventing people from finding porn as much as there they’re preventing people from finding good porn, self-produced porn, porn that re-imagines erotica, porn created by marginalized communities,” Savage says.

He adds, “A lot of the things that FB and Instagram tend to ban — in addition to things like Hump! — are sex education workshops, sex education that is specifically designed to counter some of the negatives of commercial pornography, like the false impression it can give young men about women’s desires. There a lot of really important stuff out there that cannot be advertised and it’s infuriating.”

For both first-timers and veterans submitting their films to the festival, Hump! can be as affirming as any art show: the high of having your creative expressions received and applauded by friends and strangers alike is one that's scarcely matched. However, the films mean much more to some entrants. By providing filmmakers with the chance to revel and share in the sort of sexual content they may have felt deeply ashamed about for years, Hump! opens the door for participants — whether it's the contributors themselves or the audience — to experience profound personal breakthroughs.

“I’m super gay, eating pussy is not my thing, but I have found myself cheering for a film where pussy is being eaten,” concludes Savage. “And to see all these gay guys hooting and hollering for women experiencing pleasure? How wonderful is that?”

Hump! Film Festival. Friday, February 21, through Thursday, February 27, at O Cinema South Beath, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $20.