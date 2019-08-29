Curve Fest Miami Couples Body-Positivity With Entrepreneurial Grit

In a city imbued with “snatched”-waist socialites and elitist nightclub bouncers, diverse body types don't usually grace the covers of glossy event flyers. Earlier this year, Miami's myopic views towards women made national headlines when plus-size model Naomie Chaput alleged that she was turned away from entering Miami Beach's Story Nightclub because of her curvy figure.

As the viral incident struck a nerve with fat-shaming opponents all over the Internet, Empress Hepburn got an idea. The Liberty City native decided she had to challenge the exclusive brand of Miami's party scene with an inclusive fusion of culture and curves. “I like the Coachella vibes and Carnival, so I thought, what if you put those together?” says Hepburn, owner of The Curve Factory, LLC. Inspired by her Bahamian heritage and dance background, she envisioned a Carnival-themed fête where attendees of all body types and cultures could strut their stuff, rebelling against the backdrop’s status quo.

Set to become a reality on Sunday, September 1, Curve Fest Miami will take place at the Compound Miami in Wynwood. The event has been moved indoors in light of looming Hurricane Dorian. Leading up to the main event, Curve Fest will host Friday and Saturday pre-game events consisting of activities such as a “Trap Curve” dance class taught by Baltimore dance instructor Jade the Serpent. Hepburn says Miamians can expect to witness a score of curvy women from all over the world to descend upon the shores of the Magic City, allured by the body-positive celebration.

Originally coined Curvychella (until a phone call from Coachella axed the trademarked 'chella' part), Curve Fest Miami encourages guests to dress as they would for any other festival. Partygoers will flaunt their bodies in signature embellished Carnival costumes, including revealing handmade feather and beaded bikinis. Injected with the aura of Caribbean pride, the empowering festival is intended to send a message to the city at large. “Yes, we may be plus-size," says Hepburn, "but that doesn’t mean we can’t pack a club. Our dollars matter. It may be a little extra, but that’s who I am. It’s okay to be cocky and flaunt your beauty."

Though the event is meant to spark confidence in fuller figured revelers, Hepburn also wants to impart entrepreneurial and personal acumen upon guests. During a four-year period as a displaced mother of six kids, Hepburn spent the majority of her time sculpting a business blueprint with a non-profit facet. Under her Bigg Mommas House organization, she plans to use partial proceeds to provide resources to local mothers facing imminent homelessness.

With hopes of birthing a movement that spans across the country, Hepburn's first step is to build a diverse community through the launch of a “Netwerq Your Curves Off!” event at Mr. Kream Wynwood. Hosted by Washington D.C. social media networking maven Aqila “MiMi” Benjamin, the itinerary includes crafting on-the-spot elevator pitches as well as icebreaker meet-and-greets.

“[Attendees] need to understand your sister sitting right next to you is someone who’s like-minded. Networking is more than posting on the gram. It’s showing up and connecting in a positive light,” says Benjamin, who’s also worked as a social media correspondent for Amber Rose’s SlutWalk in Los Angeles.

Benjamin will also work Curve Fest as a host and aims to influence the attendees to leave with a new sense of self in spite of society's traditional beauty standards. “It’s ludicrous in 2019 — we’re still going through this. We are not going anywhere... We are coming together in a positive way to change people’s views of our bodies,” she says.

With comedians, models, DJs, and an array of vendors from New York to LA presenting their own curvy-girl flair, inspirational speakers will cement Curve Fest Miami's mission. A storm may be brewing along the coast of South Florida, but inside a vibrant unwavering slice of Miami, a sinking stereotype will be met with a flood of unapologetic representation.

Curve Fest Miami. 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Compound Miami, 2020 NW Miami Ct., Ste. 203, Miami. Tickets are free to $700 via eventbrite.com.