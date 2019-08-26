Your Guide to ArtsLaunch 2019, the Arsht Center's Free Fall Arts Preview

Now that school is back in session and football season has begun, fall is right around the corner. But the season doesn't mean just tailgates and team rivalries; it also means Miami's music and arts calendars are stacked with cultural activities.

Saturday, September 7, for the fourth consecutive year, the Arsht Center will host ArtsLaunch to give culture vultures a hint of what's to come for Miami's music and performing arts scene.

"ArtsLaunch is the biggest free community event for the performing arts," says ArtsLaunch creator and Arsht Center VP of Marketing Andrew Goldberg. "We have 120 local arts organizations in an indoor street fair, dozens of which you wouldn't know existed. You won't find these resources doing a Google search."

Goldberg says ArtsLaunch isn't just for veteran fans of the performing arts. It's also an opportunity for novices to become a part of the city's cultural scene. "We want everyone in the community to say, 'This is a place for me.' Hopefully, people who never came [to the Arsht Center before] will feel welcome to test things out."

Whether you're new to Miami's performing arts scene or eagerly awaiting the fall season, here's your guide to the many activities at ArtsLaunch 2019:

Dance on the Knight Concert Hall stage. Public dance lessons will be offered on the very stage that has hosted some of the world's greatest dancers. From 11:15 a.m. to noon, a hip-hop dance class will be taught by ShowStoppers Studio. Then, from 4 to 4:45, the world-renowned choreographer Siudy Garrido will guide ArtsLaunch guests through some flamenco moves.

Hear the next generation of a cappella voices. From 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., listen to local high-school students sing without accompanying instruments or backing tracks. Seven school choirs will sing their hearts out during 20- to 30-minute sets. Who knows? You just might hear the next Pentatonix.

Take a cultural excursion to Little Haiti and Overtown. "You know how cruise ships have little excursions when they come into port?" Goldberg says. "We're doing something similar. We've partnered with Big Bus to have trips to Overtown and Little Haiti, where each neighborhood has activities planned." Hop on or off the buses throughout the afternoon. Tours leave the Arsht Center at noon, 1:25, and 2:40 p.m.

Sing along to Hamilton. "Everyone's excited Hamilton is coming," Goldberg says of the blockbuster musical, which will be performed at the Arsht Center February 18 through March 15. If you can't wait till winter for the Lin-Manuel Miranda production to hit the stage at the Ziff Ballet Opera House, try your hand at singing the songs yourself with Hamiltunes at the Knight Concert Hall from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy free live music and dance performances. From 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peacock Education Center in the Knight Concert Hall, enjoy intimate 30-minute performances featuring the Miami Symphony Orchestra, Spoken Soul Festival, Siempre Flamenco, Peter London Global Dance Company, Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation, and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

Bring your tutu and ballet slippers. At 11 a.m., Miami City Ballet will present Ballet 101, a workshop for chlidren of all ages. Bring comfortable clothing and ballet slippers or socks for the kids. Then, from noon to 12:30 p.m., the Miami City Ballet community jazz class will be open to all levels and ages 7 through 70.

ArtsLaunch 2019. 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org/ArtsLaunch. Admission is free.