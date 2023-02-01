NHL All-Star Week Arrives in South Florida with a Bevy of Fun-on-the-Ice Events

For hockey fans globally, it's now a marquee week that happens once a year. And, in 2023, it's all going down right here in South Florida.
The National Hockey League's All-Star Weekend, featuring players from all 32 league teams, brings events galore.
The festivities for All-Star Weekend go down Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4, at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. On Friday from 7-10 p.m. is the NHL All-Star Skills competition, with contests for the fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, and more. For the first time, there will be five female players participating.
On Saturday at 3 p.m. is the NHL All-Star Game. For newbies, the game features a three-game tournament, played using a 3-on-3 format, with teams from each of the NHL's four divisions. The winners of the first two games play each other for all the glory in the final. Each team has nine skaters and two goalies on its roster.
Notable players include Dallas Stars breakout left winger Jason Robertson and New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in their first All-Star Game, legendary Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.
"We've been excited about bringing an event of this caliber and showcasing the league's best in our backyard," says Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell. "For Panthers fans, playing host to an All-Star Game is an opportunity to show off our vibrant hockey culture in Florida, and for NHL fans, it's a chance to visit our exciting region and all it has to offer."
As anticipation builds for All-Star Weekend, the festivities began Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, with Panthers hosting a "Beach Sweep" cleanup event for fans and local volunteers.
There are more events scheduled during the week. On Wednesday, February 1, there will be a Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game at the Panthers IceDen (3299 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs). The 8 p.m. game will pit Panthers legends, including famed goalie Roberto Luongo, against icons from around the NHL. For skating newbies and pros alike, there will also be three on-ice clinics, the first two starting at 4:45 p.m.
On Thursday, February 2, Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) serves as the week's epicenter with a family-friendly beach festival. Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the festival will include a mobile hockey museum, mascot dodgeball competition, and a special taping of the Enterprise Splash Shot, a component of the NHL Skills Competition being recorded early.
Other highlights include a "Saturday Sweat" fitness event at Holiday Park (1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., Fort Lauderdale) and a "Meet the Mascots" breakfast, benefitting the Florida Panthers Foundation, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, at FLA Live Arena.
For a full slate of events and confirmed player participants, go to nhl.com/panthers and nhl.com.