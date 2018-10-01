After Apu, Hari Kondabolu Is Settling Uneasily Into Fame

Hari Kondabolu is getting recognized more often on the street, and he kind of likes it. The Indian-American stand-up comic and Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell writer especially gets a kick out of the fact that people know who he is in cities that he’s visiting for the first time. It makes sense. He’s been at this for over a decade, so it must be exciting to see his work getting recognized.

Named one of the "Ten Comics to Watch For" in 2018 by Variety, Kondabolu credits Netflix in part for raising his profile. His stand-up special, Warn Your Relatives, aired on the streaming network in May. But none of his relatives or friends are confusing his Netflix payday with that of Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle.

“I think they would have known I was doing really well if I was able to buy a house: ‘Oh, he bought a house. That must mean he’s doing really well.’ I’m not able to do that,” says Kondabolu, who will perform October 6 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. “But I make a fine living.”