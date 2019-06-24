The Ten Best Spa Deals for Miami Spa Month 2019

If you're in need of rest and relaxation, good news: Miami Spa Month returns July 1. The two-month promotion offers the city's most exclusive spa treatments at discounted pricing.

The citywide initiative, curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, runs until the end of August. This year's range of services and amenities includes 24-karat gold facials, CBD massages, personal cabanas, fitness classes, and free champagne.

Expect sizable savings, such as treatments priced at $109 or $139 for 50- to 80-minute sessions. Because it's difficult to keep track of all the discounts, we did the math for you. All you have to do is lie back and relax. Here are the ten best deals of Miami Spa Month 2019.

Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Fontainebleau Miami Beach

1. Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau. Head to the Fontainebleau's 40,000-square-foot spa any day of the week for a discounted massage or facial. Try the 50-minute "Rockin' Good" hot stone massage ($109), or a 50-minute deep massage with CBD oil and anti-inflammatory lavender ($139). For even more indulgence, consider the "Paradise for Two" package, offering a couple's massage in an oceanfront suite. You can also take advantage of the spa's amenities, such as a "Water Journey," where you transition through jet baths, rain tunnels, and steam rooms. As a spa guest, you'll also have access to the Fontainebleau's pool, beach, and gym for the day. Discounted parking costs $16. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4772; fontainebleau.com/spa; lapisspa@fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Ciel Spa at the Delano The Delano

2. Ciel Spa at the Delano. In true Miami fashion, Ciel Spa, a 3,500-square-foot penthouse space overlooking the ocean, offers treatments paired with complimentary bubbly. Choose from a sparkling cocktail facial, which is a 50-minute preparty eye and skin package including cleansing, toning, and a mini-massage ($109), or a 50-minute chill-out session including a milk-and-honey Swedish massage ($139). Treatments typically cost $150 to $300, making Spa Month at the Delano one of the best deals in town. Gather some friends and consider a frozé group package for three or more guests. You'll each receive a 50-minute treatment of choice plus an all-day cabana at the pool with a pitcher of frozé for the group and beach access ($199 per person). 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-6100; morganshotelgroup.com.

EXPAND The Bamford Haybarn Spa at the 1 Hotel South Beach 1 Hotel South Beach

3. The Bamford Haybarn Spa at the 1 Hotel South Beach. This South Beach hotel is home to the nation's first location of the U.K.-based Bamford Haybarn Spa. The space, which opened in December 2016, specializes in holistic treatments that create a connection between spa guests and nature. We suggest the Himalayan salt stone massage, priced at $139 during Miami Spa Month, nearly $100 off the regular price. The treatment uses warm hand-carved salt stones from the Himalayas, along with Bamford signature oils. Take it up a notch with a 24-karat gold facial ($139), which includes a gold-infused facial collagen treatment to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, inflammation, redness, and puffiness. All spa guests receive a complimentary beach chair and free valet parking. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6792; 1hotels.com/south-beach/spa.

EXPAND Esencia at the Eden Roc Eden Roc

4. Esencia at the Eden Roc. Have lunch at the California-based restaurant Malibu Farm before heading to the Eden Roc's Esencia Wellness Spa. Consider the "Miami Livin,'" a hot stone massage meant to alleviate muscle pain, tension, and fatigue ($109). Take it up a level with the "Ocean Glow," a full-body exfoliation coupled with a 25-minute massage ($139). Plus, every massage guest can take part in a complimentary workout at the gym as well as a visit to the spa's hydrotherapy circuit, which includes whirlpools, plunge pools, and saunas. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5585; edenrocmiamibeach.com.

EXPAND GUYandGIRL Spa at the Mondrian The Mondrian

5. GUYandGIRL Spa at the Mondrian. Deals covering everything from facials to massages will be offered every day of the week at the Mondrian. Go for the "East Meets West Swe-Thai Massage," a 50-minute experience that blends soft-tissue therapies and yoga-style stretching to relieve pain and increase flexibility ($109). That's not all: Each treatment includes a complimentary glass of champagne, access to the thermal suite, and an all-day pass to the Mondrian's pool deck. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1950; morganshotelgroup.com.



EXPAND Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel Photo by Nik Koenig

6. Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel. Visit the Faena's spa, known as the Tierra Santa Healing House, for a 50-minute customized facial and meditation to moisturize, soothe, and oxygenate the skin ($139). Even better, get complimentary access to the Wet Spa and to Hammam, a free daily meditation at 3 p.m., and one Faena beach pass. Reduced valet parking is available for $15 for up to three hours. Keep in mind that services at Tierra Santa are usually priced upward of $400, which means a treatment during Spa Month is the cheapest you'll find here. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com.

EXPAND The Biltmore Hotel Spa The Biltmore

7. The Biltmore Hotel Spa. Located on the seventh floor of the Biltmore, the spa offers a wide selection of therapies and treatments, including one of the most generous Miami Spa Month menus. For $109, indulge in a 70-minute "Mind & Body Balancer," which includes a full body Swedish massage, a hair and scalp treatment, and a balancing bowl foot experience. Upgrade to the "Mind, Body, & Beauty" package, which includes the 70-minute massage followed by a 50-minute facial for $199. Available daily, the packages also give guests complimentary access to the fitness center with group exercise classes before or after their treatment. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3187; biltmorehotel.com.

Remède Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Photo via Remede Spa

8. Remède Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. Inside the 14,000-square-feet relaxation suite at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Remède Spa offers a $109 Vitamin C facial to help restore sun-damaged skin and minimize the signs of premature aging, as well as a $109 customized restorative massage with light to deep pressure and a choice of aromatherapy oils. Valet is discounted to $15. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com.

EXPAND The Spa by Themae at the Setai The Setai

9. The Spa by Themae at the Setai. Find a Paris-based cosmetics and spa experience by Themae at the Setai. Inspired by the art of tea and named for a Japanese tea-preparation ceremony, the spa rituals and skincare products are created with extracts from four kinds of teas: red, white, green, and black. Besides providing spa suites, steam rooms, and terrazzo soaking tubs that overlook the ocean, the Setai's spa also offers a signature massage for $139, though most of the hotel's treatments average about $200 to $400. The 50-minute session works the muscles and skin through firm strokes and comforting movements. Afterward, guests receive access to the hotel's pool and private beach area. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-520-6900; thesetaihotel.com.

EXPAND The Spa at the Carillon Miami The Carillon

10. The Spa at the Carillon Miami. At the spa inside the Carillon, face the Atlantic Ocean and treat yourself to any 50-minute massage or body treatment for $109 (excluding the deep tissue massage). Or, opt for the "Computer Energy Analysis," which is similar to traditional acupuncture but uses electronic laser stimulation instead of needles ($139). Plus, spa treatments include access to one of the country’s most expensive hydrotherapy circuits, which features saunas, steam rooms, heated loungers, pools, foot baths, and Miami's only igloo suite. For an extra $40, receive access to the Atlantic Pool (adults-only rooftop pool), as well as the cabana pool and the beach lounge. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-276-2226; carillonhotel.com.