These escapes include beachside resorts with pool paradises, art deco masterpieces, world-class casinos, and luxurious properties. The through-lines of the best staycation spots are dynamic offerings, delicious bites, and an opportunity to chill to the max if desired. And, as a bonus, many offer local or seasonal discounts, so keep a lookout.
The beauty of living in this part of the country is that there is never a wrong time to take a staycation whether over your kids’ winter break or in the heat of summer, when some of the best deals may be found.
So, when you’re seeking a reprieve, these are the ten best hotels for a staycation in Miami in alphabetical order.
The Confidante4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
hyatt.com A stay at this oceanfront gem in Miami Beach is as colorful as the David “Lebo” Le Batard murals you’ll find throughout its confines. In addition to the vibrant pieces — found on its tenth-floor rooftop fitness terrace as well as en route to its always-bumpin’ pool deck — its culinary offerings satisfy, including the regionally inspired Ambersweet and Backyard, which offers up House of Mac’s famous truffle mac 'n' cheese. In addition to recent room renovations, the Hyatt-owned property has announced another $60 million in planned renovations; it will be rebranded as the Andaz Miami Beach sometime in 2024.
The Diplomat Beach Resort3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
diplomatresort.com Tucked between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the Diplomat continues to be a central hub for all the action. The 1,000-plus room resort beams with whites, blues, and pops of colors, all reminiscent of the white sand beach it overlooks. Restaurant-wise, six options span the spectrum from Playa, a poolside joint with a rum and tequila bar, to Diplomat Prime, which took home a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its list of 500-plus wines. For bonus relaxation, there is a 14,000-square-foot spa with a waterfall sanctuary. If you bring the kiddos, there is a kids’ club with scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
fontainebleau.com A stay at the Fontainebleau is never boring. Whether dancing at its onsite nightlife hot spot LIV or indulging at restaurants like Hakkasan or Stripsteak by Michael Mina, the entertainment options abound. There are plenty of ways to relax here too, either at its luxurious Lapis Spa or lounging at one of its 11 pools. (And, yes, you can totally turn up at the 21-plus Arkadia Day Club pool if desired.) In addition to its existing 1,500-plus guest rooms, there are plans to add a 50,000-square-foot event venue to the property by 2025.
Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club9011 Collins Ave., Surfside
fourseasons.com Fort Hospitality owns four Four Seasons properties in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Miami, and Surfside. While it's hard to go wrong with the elegance-meets-tranquility of any of them, its Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at the Surf Club has been a quintessential destination to relax for 90-plus years. Among its highlights are a variety of suites overlooking the bay or ocean, including the property's most exclusive offering: the four-bedroom Marybelle Penthouse Suite with its own private pool.
The Goodtime Hotel601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
thegoodtimehotel.com Since opening in April 2021, the Goodtime was positioned for success. The brainchild of Pharrell Williams and Miami nightlife king, David Grutman, the property has quickly become an "it" spot for it all, spanning weekly pool parties to some of the most exclusive parties of the year. Its principal restaurant, Strawberry Moon, is a Mediterranean delight with moon bread, Turkish pizza, and bone-in steak delights. The pastels you see throughout its confines may also be found within its modern rooms, which include king and two-queen options.
The National1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
nationalhotel.com If there is a pool in town you'll be left gawking at (and swimming in all weekend long), it's at the National. The art deco masterpiece is home to the longest infinity-edge pool in town, quietly tucked among towering palms, cushiony loungers, and cabanas. There are only 116 total rooms here, and it is a 21-plus property, equating to a quaint and quiet utopia for you and yours. For grub, Mareva 1939 serves traditional Spanish fare, from tapas to sprawling paellas. When you are looking to turn up a bit, its pool parties — especially during Miami Music Week — are not to be missed.
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
ritzcarlton.com Tucked at the eastern end of Lincoln Road, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, is positioned perfectly between white sands and oodles of shopping and dining across A1A. But with so much to keep you occupied on the property, you may never want to leave this staycation paradise. The rooms here live up to the Ritz name, with sleek furnishings and marble-clad bathrooms with standalone tubs. To take your stay to the max, book an option with access to the Club Level, which includes complimentary delicacies throughout the day, including cocktails, Latin-infused bites, and key lime cookies.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
seminolehardrockhollywood.com The best casino in South Florida is one of the best places to staycation too. The odds are that after you've played blackjack for five hours, indulged in a Japanese A5 ribeye at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, or turned up at Daer, you may want to call the Hard Rock home for a night or two. The spot has several room options, including its Guitar Hotel with light-up shows each night and the Oasis Tower with swim-up suites. As a perk of staying on property, you can take advantage of three pool areas, including a watersport area with paddle board rentals and the stunning Guitar Hotel pool area with Bora Bora-style cabana offerings.
St. Regis Bal Harbour9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
marriott.com Towering 27 stories and across Collins Avenue from Bal Harbour Shops, you'll feel like the king or queen of the castle at the St. Regis Bal Harbour. Many rooms in town have ocean views, but few have the wildly extensive balconies that St. Regis boasts. This is a spot where you want to splurge, so start by going for one of its one or two-bedroom suites, which include a living room, lux kitchen, and walk-in closet of your dreams. If you want to leave your room for whatever reason, its 14,000-square-foot spa has 11 treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, and a warm-water spa.
Thesis Hotel Miami1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
thesishotelmiami.com Opened in 2020, this 245-room hotel has become a favorite with the local creative crowd. Across from the University of Miami on US-1, its rooftop pool and onsite eateries, Mamey and Orno, are musts for any staycation endeavor. Its restaurants are the brainchildren of double James Beard Award nominee chef Nivel Patel, with island and new-American vibes, respectively. Otherwise, the Thesis ambiance is very much Mediterranean-meets-modern. There's a Metrorail station right there for those wanting an active staycation with seamless access to the region.