The Nine Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

There's a lot of weirdness going on in the universe. Mercury is in retrograde until November 20, and there's a full moon right around the corner on November 12. Naturally, the best way to combat this bizarre energy is by having a hell of a lot of fun. Fortunately for Miamians, this weekend will offer plenty of opportunities to do so.

Gamer Comic Expo kicks off on Friday and runs all weekend long, giving videogame enthusiasts the opportunity to take down some of the biggest Fortnite and League of Legends stars around. John Legend will perform at what is always a culinary spectacle, the Taste of SBE, on Friday. For jerk lovers — the Jamaican seasoning, not mean people — there's a jerk festival in Miramar on Sunday too. To close out the weekend, don't miss the rockin' Raconteurs at the Fillmore on Sunday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, November 8

John Legend will perform at Taste of sbe on Friday evening. Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

John Legend appearances usually bring musical magic based on the skill of the singer-pianist alone. But for this event, there's a slew of globally-renowned chefs joining the party to make it that much more memorable. The Taste of SBE happens Friday evening at the always-stunning Delano South Beach, with chefs Dario Cecchini, Martin Heierling, Katsuya Uechi, Nate Appleman, Jose Icardi, Thomas Greise, and more cooking up morsels from across sbe's properties. With so much promised food and a Legend performance, it's on you if you sit this one out. 8 p.m. Friday at Delano South Beach, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sbe.com. Tickets cost $215.

Things are about to get wild, weird and wonderful at the Olympia Theater. Comedian Eric Andre, known for his unique brand of silly and abrasive comedy, will be bringing the absurdity of The Eric Andre Show to Miami on Friday evening. The standup performance will be the latest stop on his Legalize Everything Tour. If you've ever seen the antics of his Adult Swim show, it's natural to be worried about what this man might want to legalize. If you're unfamiliar with Andre, you might want to dip your toes and familiarize yourself with him via his turns in 2019's live-action version of The Lion King and his role as Mike on the television program Man Seeking Woman. 8 p.m. Friday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65.

Take on some of the biggest names in the gaming biz at the Gamer Comic Expo in For Lauderdale all weekend long. Photo courtesy of Gamer Comic Expo

Although many people think they're God's gift to gaming, the Gamer Comic Expo is presenting players with a meaningful chance to test their mettle. Whether it's Fortnite, League of Legends or a handful of other hot titles in the medium, it's time to bring your A-game. The Expo will take over the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward Convention Center all weekend-long, giving the Average Joe the opportunity to square off against some of the biggest gamers in the competitive gaming realm. Last year's shindig attracted 10,000 folks, along with the celebrity guests who'll be on hand to chat with fans. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 305-456-9156. Tickets cost $25 to $299 via gamercomicexpo.com.

Saturday, November 9

If you live in South Florida, you know the importance we place on a well-maintained posterior. The Booty by Brabants session being held on Saturday morning will give you a chance to work on yours. The event is taking place on the 15th-floor pool deck of the W Miami and will be led by one of Boston's most sought-after fitness instructors, Kelly Brabants. She'll be sure to get you moving in ways you never thought were possible. This workout is for a good cause too, with all proceeds benefitting Lotus House Miami. 11 a.m. Saturday at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $15.

Remember the good old days? No, not the late-20th-century decade you fetishize nostalgically: we're talking about the medieval times here. This weekend at T.Y. Park in Hollywood, you can throw it way on back at the Camelot Days Medieval Festival. There will be acrobats, live music, games galore and all kinds of grub to fill your renaissance festival quota for the year. Just be careful and don't have your face in your phone too much —anachronisms aside, there will be flamethrowers and real-life jousts on-site. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at T.Y. Park, 3300 N Park Rd., Hollywood; 786-332-0047; camelotdays.com. Admission is free.



Sunday, November 10

A "Jerk Festival" is coming to town. Will Martin Shkreli, the pharma bro himself, be there? How about South Florida's very own Roger Stone? Luckily it's not that kind of jerk festival, but rather the one that celebrates the joys of Jamaican cooking. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival hits Miramar Regional Park on Sunday and will be loaded with jerk everything: Lobster, corn, shrimp, ice cream... you name it. In total, more than 30 vendors will be in attendance and 12 bands are slated to perform throughout the day. 10 a.m. Sunday at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miami; jerkfestival.com. Tickets cost $30 to $150.

Miami Beach Edition hosts a Full Moon Festival loaded with good vibes. See Sunday. Photo by World Red Eye

There's another full moon rising very soon. Fortunately, the good folks at the Miami Beach Edition have our backs with a Full Moon Festival. While everyone else is driven mad by whatever energies the Frost Moon brings out of them, the Edition will be providing a tranquil refuge for guests. There will be a yoga and meditation session with Modern OM in addition to tribal drumming, chill jams from Tavin Reiter, and an assortment of holistic vendors. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at the Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Tickets cost $45.



The band responsible for mid-2000s rock earworm "Steady, As She Goes" will be hitting the Fillmore Miami Beach on Sunday night. The Raconteurs, one of guitarist Jack White's many projects, will be in town supporting its first LP in ten-plus years. The Detroit-bred foursome responsible for "Salute Your Solution" and "Old Enough", will be playing cuts from their new album, Help Us, Stranger, as well as, yes, "Steady, As She Goes." Psych yourself up for the show by giving the Raconteurs' records another spin (or ten). 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $72.50 to $247.50.



Anthony Ramos Photo by Eric Johnson

When you've racked up credits in everything from Hamilton: The Musical to A Star is Born, you've earned the right to flaunt your artistic stuff. Anthony Ramos will be doing just that on Sunday night when he stops by the Ground at Club Space in support of his debut LP, October's The Good & The Bad. The actor and singer has made the jump from Broadway and film to studio albums with a release that delves into the trials and tribulations of his personal life. The record is reflective, powerful, and you're likely going to love it live too. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25.82 via eventbrite.com.