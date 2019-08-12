The Seven Best Free Events in Miami This Week

This week can be as raucous or as educational as you'd like. On the party front, to celebrate the full moon, the Wharf will host fire performances, live fortunetelling, and other diversions this Wednesday. Thursday, the Citadel will keep the full-moon vibes going with a rooftop party. If you're looking to learn something, check out a truly stellar panel Wednesday at the Frost Museum, where you'll dive into something we all have (though many don't use it): the brain! There are also opportunities to laugh and to chill with Fido at a brewery.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

By the end of your Monday, you'll probably need some laughs. RedBar Brickell has you covered with its RedBar Comedy Night. This weekly shindig presents a selection of local comics from Miami Comedy, so the routines are always fresh. If you get thirsty (for beverages, not for sex, people), a $15 wristband gets you BOGO premium beverages all night. 9 p.m. Monday, August 12, at RedBar Brickell, 52 SW Tenth St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

No. 3 Social's first Rooftop Cinema evening is this Tuesday! No. 3 Social

Sure, you could crash on the couch and watch a movie. Or you could hang with friends and strangers at the Rooftop Cinema at No. 3 Social and watch one of the most badass flicks of all time. Pulp Fiction will be on the big screen, and if you get hungry, buy some snacks or a dinner box for two ($40) packed with a sandwich, salad, and cocktail pitcher or bubbly. Future flicks and dates include Selena (August 20), Coming to America (August 27), and Austin Powers (September 3). 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at No. 3 Social. 50 NW 24th St., #101, Miami; no3social.com. Admission is free.

The brain is a funny thing. So let's learn about it, shall we? For the latest installment of Live@Frost Science, an Unlocking the Brain panel will discuss all we know and have yet to learn about the noggin. Panelists include experts from Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Florida International University, University of Miami, and Baptist Health Neuroscience Center. 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free with registration.

EXPAND The Wharf turns up with its Full Moon Party this Thursday. The Wharf

A-ooo! That's the sound of a wolf howling, because there will be a full moon this Thursday. To celebrate, The Wharf will host its Full Moon Party. There will be plenty to keep you entertained, including a set by Cardi & Friends, live fortunetelling, and fire performances. If your tummy growls, the usual vendors serving everything from ceviche to doughnuts will provide the goods. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, August 15, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

If you haven't checked out the food-hall awesomeness at the Citadel, perhaps some tunes will sweeten the deal. Friday evening, a somewhat secretive Sunset to Full Moon jam, featuring a slew of local DJs and surprise guests, will happen on the rooftop. The food hall is open till 11 p.m., so try some morsels too. Pro tip: The Bar at the Citadel hosts a happy hour with $5 beverages till 8. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Scott Yoder Kasey Elliott

It's been an exciting year for Scott Yoder. In 2019, he's releasing six singles, touring the country, and continuing to deliver his unique brand of melancholic goodness. This Saturday, he'll rock an intimate set at Las Rosas. Fun fact: Yes, this is the Scott Yoder who also fronts the Pharmacy and Fuzzy Cloaks. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

It's the weekend, and your pup wants to play, but you want to go out and have a brewski. There's an event for that. Nightlife Brewing Co. will host the Hamilton Barkley Doggie Meet Up, loaded with pooch-friendly vendors and a minimarket for all of your furry friend's needs. For you, there will be happy-hour pricing, so try that Spitfire Redhead rye saison or Daring Brunette brown ale. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Nightlife Brewing Co., 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; nightlifebrewingco.com. Admission is free.