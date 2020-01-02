The Best Films of 2019

Making a favorite films of the year list is always an overwhelming endeavor. Having seen over a hundred and fifty cinematic works this year, it’s tough to condense just how many you loved into a list of twenty or so. You lose exciting films that you really dug but apparently didn’t dig enough to make it into the top tier; films that are as ambitious and messy as the Matthew McConaughey-starring Serenity, or as provocative and intriguing as Holiday, or as gorgeously animated and tender as Weathering with You.

You miss out on exploring the dance-fueled hellscape of Climax, the weight of The Irishman, or something as gleefully absurd as Diamantino. Short films like In Dog Years and Is That All There Is?, documentaries like Black Mother and Amazing Grace, and performance art films like When I Get Home, often get sidelined despite being just as good as, if not better than, most narrative features released during the year. And then there are the ones that get festival play and never make it beyond that in South Florida, like Divino Amor, Vision, Las niñas bien, Luz, and Golden Youth.

So take this list as a chance to explore some of my favorites yourself, as a chance to dive into some great features (and some oddities) that you may not have had the chance to experience this past year. (Editor's note: Some writing for these entries are new, and some have been pulled from past reviews by this writer.)

Honorable Mentions

The visual spectacle of both Alita: Battle Angel and Gemini Man, each one designed gorgeously to suit their intent and overflowing with queer themes, made them two of the best blockbusters of the year. Some delicious horror was brought to us in the form of Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell, Peter Strickland’s In Fabric, Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, Neil Jordan’s Greta, Jordan Peele’s Us, and (in the form of deep existential anguish) Claire Denis’ High Life. Films like Hustlers, Late Night, and Long Shot brought plenty of laughs into our lives while features like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Atlantics, Pain & Glory, and The Farewell broke our hearts in half and put them back together. And there is so much to say about exciting ensemble works like High Flying Bird, Parasite, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but there’s only so much space to dive in here.

20. Sorry Angel (Christophe Honoré)

“[Sorry Angel] serves as a quieter, but no less affecting, companion piece to Robin Campillo's 120 BPM. Neither film leans hard into sentimentality when depicting how queer men handled AIDS; tragedy exists, but it's never exploited because characters are too focused on figuring out how to live out the moments they have left. Sorry Angel is about wanting each of those moments—whether it's a long-distance phone call turned playful lecture, a long walk between apartments complete with kissing and conversation, or lying naked in a hospital bed with the sick man you love—to last as long as possible, before we all inevitably end up back at 'One.'”

Transit Music Box Films

19. Transit (Christian Petzold)

"Transit, [Petzold's] latest work, is a sobering tale of what it’s like to live as a refugee, being as invisible as you can while still floating through a world that loathes you. Adapted from the novel of the same name, this story of a man running from a fascist regime and assuming identities to survive World War II is transposed to a space that exists in both every time and no time at all. Every facet of the film's production, from costumes to sets, feels timeless. By refusing to ground it in any one era, Petzold makes Transit a universal story, one that’s all the more terrifying in its understanding that refugee struggles are not limited to anyone period."

Dragged Across Concrete David Bukach

18. Dragged Across Concrete (S. Craig Zahler)

Dragged Across Concrete is a film that's just as controlled as it is indulgent, as chock full of provocative elements as it is willing to explore race, class, and power in a sometimes messy, sometimes sobering, way. Despite being a filmmaker who's as subtle as a bullet through the skull, Zahler takes his sweet time allowing characters to develop, to go through the motions of their plans, to allow them to succeed and fail. It's as much Michael Mann as it is Michael Haneke, but citing both of those filmmakers (and most of the directors he's unfavorably compared to) is a disservice to Zahler's latest film, which focuses on two men foolishly doing whatever they can to right what wrongs they believe have been made against them.

Long Day's Journey Into Night Kino Lorber

17. Long Day's Journey Into Night (Bi Gan)

"Focusing on the technical marvel that is a 59-minute long take (that closes a 140-minute film), presented in 3D, would be a waste, as brilliant as it is. Long Day’s Journey Into Night is less of a labyrinthine work of narrative threads than one might expect from its many conflicting stories, though. It’s more a garden of sentiments that the viewer can stroll through, individual characters and conversations blooming in their own unique ways and complimenting others. For some, the experience as a whole will feel purposely obtuse, and some might even argue boring, but those willing to engage with the romantic vision that Bi Gan has created will find themselves swept off their feet more than once."

16. Deep Tissue (Meredith Alloway)

There's a good chance most readers haven't had the chance to watch Meredith Alloway's marvelous short film Deep Tissue, despite playing at both Popcorn Frights Film Festival and Borscht Film Festival this year. Its premise is simple — a woman invites a man over for what seems like a haphazardly planned massage — but Alloway allows the tension to rise slowly as time goes by. Her and Peter Vack expertly bounce between excitement and discomfort, making small jokes all the way along. Similar to the way Stranger by the Lake approaches the eroticism inherent to dangerous situations, Deep Tissue dives into just how appealing indulging in carnal pleasures, in fantasies, and in fetishes can be in a gory, and outright sexy, way.

Dark Waters Focus Features

15. Dark Waters (Todd Haynes)

One of the bleakest pieces of American cinema last year was Todd Haynes' legal thriller about a corporate lawyer who stands up against DuPont about their pollution practices. Every time the film cuts to another year (and it does so frequently as it spans decades), it feels like a knife twisting, like poison working its way through your system. Director of photography Ed Lachman brings a sense of mistrust to every frame, be it the fluorescent hellscape of a law office or the very homes we inhabit. Keeping in tune with the rest of his career, Haynes has created a bold work about being isolated by the communities and power structures that you have willingly bought into and must exist within, and how exhausting it is to try to induct change within them.

Glass Universal

14. Glass (M. Night Shyamalan)

"[Glass is a more] academic film [than its given credit for], more interested in constant conversation and questioning, exploiting and milking Shyamalan’s fascination with the stories we tell, how we tell them, and who gets to tell them. The film, visually, plays out like a comic book, every frame practically an imitation of what a comic book panel might look like. The way the script navigates the creation of mythologies and the power dynamics that come with said myths is its own kind of riveting. Though some viewers might want a more bombastic finale full of special effects, inhuman abilities, and a high body count — Glass is perfectly content existing as a film whose tension lies almost entirely in wondering whether or not its protagonists are human after all."

Midsommar Photo courtesy of A24

13. Midsommar (Ari Aster)

"Where Hereditary felt like two souls at odds with each other in one body, Midsommar is a work of cathartic camp, entirely dedicated to the journey that Dani (Florence Pugh) must take towards enlightenment. There’s no second act shift, no lean into something like how Hereditary had Ann Dowd’s drag-like aping of Ruth Gordon in Rosemary’s Baby, but rather a constant presence of off-beat humor mixed into the horror. It’s in a head exploding upon its smashing, the petals of a flower contracting and expanding ad nauseam in a crown, the synchronized moaning and screaming present in a group’s collective consciousness. The beauty goes hand in hand with the grotesquerie, and the distinct style of Aster’s filmmaking is even noticeable in the flowery presentation of decaying bodies."

12. The Nightingale (Jennifer Kent)

Following up The Babadook isn't an easy feat, but Jennifer Kent's gear shift into The Nightingale is nothing short of stellar. Where her first feature created a monster that embodied everything from guilt to loathing of the self and others, Kent is more interested in exploring monsters that actually exist here. It's a harrowing experience through and through, not simply because it presents violence (especially sexual violence) bluntly as a means of wielding power over another human, but because it refuses to let any of its characters off easily. It's an excellent film about trauma, assault, indoctrination, corruption, cultural divides, colonialism, and genocide, and one that will stick with you for a long time.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Lionsgate

11. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (Chad Stahelski)

Calling Chad Stahelski one of the best action filmmakers currently working isn't a stretch, as anyone who has had the pleasure of watching any one of the three John Wick features so far can testify. Each one has its share of stunning set pieces, crafted around an ultimately simple tale of a man seeking vengeance for the wrongs done against him. But where the first sequel expanded on the universe, Parabellum is all about challenging that universe and diving deeper into the power dynamics that exist within it. Much like a great video game, there are established rules designed to be tested and the violence is endless, but at least you've got a lot of extended cutscenes, delicious fatalities, and a wide cast of co-op fighters to keep you fighting until the next day.

10. Her Smell (Alex Ross Perry)

"These people deserve a show," Elisabeth Moss' punk rock star yells during one of her breakdowns, and Her Smell gives us a great one from start to finish. Describing Alex Ross Perry's latest film as, "What do you get when you take the life of Courtney Love and turn it into a five-act Shakespearean tragedy?" may be reductive, but it's not untrue either, as it is a fascinating, and frequently panic-inducing, tale about self-destruction. It's a film that's as funny as it is chaotic, full of frustrating characters (expertly acted by one of the best ensembles of the year) who can't seem to help themselves or each other but who you desperately hope get their acts together.

9. A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)

Any year that a new Terrence Malick film releases is a year to be celebrated. A Hidden Life, which many foolishly refer to as a "return to form" for the filmmaker, is yet another exciting installment into the filmmaker's late career that has seen him experimenting with his established form. Where works like Song to Song and Knight of Cups might feel more sprawling in their explorations of a protagonist, A Hidden Life grounds itself in one man's refusal to align himself with Nazis and unfolds mostly through heavy conversations (by letter or in person) and gorgeous visuals. Much like some of the most exciting faith-based films of the decade (including Silence, Princess Cyd, and First Reformed), Malick reminds us that faith means more than religion and the establishments that exploit it; the Catholic Church may be awful and complicit in atrocities (in this case the Holocaust), but God can be found in every mountain, every river, and every community, despite there being so much wrong in the world.

Wild Nights With Emily Greenwich Entertainment

8. Wild Nights With Emily (Madeleine Olnek)

"Madeleine Olnek's Wild Nights With Emily upends traditional ideas of Emily Dickinson. Where there was once misery, there is now joy mixed with morbidity. Where there was nothing but a recluse, there is now a queer woman who loved deeply — and who loved many things in life even though she frequently didn't want to live. Best of all are the seemingly endlessly unique ways that Olnek brings Dickinson's words to life: an actor reciting lines as though in a stage play, an overlaying of Dickinson's handwriting over scenes that feel like home videos, and in fantasy sequences that place subtitles onscreen to visualize the poetry. Every moment of Wild Nights With Emily screams a true love for the poet."

Ad Astra 20th Century Fox

7. Ad Astra (James Gray)

Many jokes have been made about Ad Astra being a "daddy issues" movie, but it's a lot more insightful about that than one might expect. Rather than focus entirely on one man's issues with his father (who left for space and was presumed dead but recently reappeared), James Gray is more interested in painting a picture of a man whose life is in stasis, floating aimlessly in zero gravity. It's about the isolation that comes with depression, about the methods we take to avoid discussing our pain, and about the ways in which we push people aside under the guise of moving on. Ad Astra is the best kind of science fiction, as meditative, intimate, and therapeutic as it is grand in scale, speculation, and beauty.

Under the Silver Lake A24

6. Under the Silver Lake (David Robert Mitchell)

Despite its mixed reviews from festivals all throughout 2018 and a distributor that seemed hellbent on burying it, David Robert Mitchell's Under the Silver Lake is, hands down, one of the most exciting films of the year and one of the best neo-noirs of the decade. It's a film that builds a sprawling narrative through the streets of Los Angeles that's as ridiculous as it is unsettling, with Andrew Garfield starring as the pathetic man at its core. So rarely does a film have as much contempt for its own protagonist as this one does, but watching Mitchell put this character through a mountain of conspiracies, cultural references, and absurd situations is a thrilling journey like no other.

5. Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

Greta Gerwig's career as a writer and a director has been full of tenderness, and her adaptation of Little Women is no exception. There's always a sense that she truly cares about the characters she's presenting to an audience, taking great caution to ensure that none of them are framed as villainous despite making mistakes and doing uncouth things. Her approach to this old tale feels fresh, cutting between past and present, between fiction and reality, in order to present the lives of these young women in a way that's both heartwarming and heartbreaking. These are characters who feel lived in, and while there's never really been a bad version of Little Women (from the novel to George Cukor's to Gillian Armstrong's and beyond), this one feels like exactly the one this generation needs and deserves.

4. Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safdie)

Uncut Gems is the sort of thriller you dream of. The camera and the characters are perpetually in motion, and even when they're forced to take a seat, there's still the heart-pounding, the fingers texting, the body wishing it could be anywhere but where it is. If you get the chance to watch with an audience, you'll hear constant laughter of folks enjoying themselves and the pleasure of witnessing the unhinged movements of an anxious viewer. The Safdies have designed a film that involves waiting for the other shoe to drop every single minute it is on, and it's nothing short of amazing that they've managed to make something as tense, exciting, and funny as this film.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Céline Sciamma)

"[Céline] Sciamma builds her tale of romance [Portrait of a Lady on Fire] deliberately, allowing the viewer to sit and watch as these two women get to know each other rather innocuously. The filmmaker goes to great lengths to create a world of isolation and repression in 18th-century France, not only in the dated customs of the era but also in [the] home these women inhabit — a massive, nearly empty house surrounded by cliffs and shores. At the same time, she challenges what the audience might expect from such an environment by literally questioning why all 'great art' must be made by men and more subtly offering depictions of drug use, queer romance, and abortion without an ounce of the judgment and scandal that would befall many other directors. It is simply life, and Sciamma knows there’s beauty to be found within a stifling environment."

Knife + Heart Altered Innocence

2. Knife + Heart (Yann Gonzalez)

"One could easily mistake Knife + Heart for nothing more than a good-looking horror film, but it carries decades of queer history in its bones, from the haven of watching blue movies, to the AIDS epidemic, to the way internalized homophobia sneaks into the safest of spaces and hurts us all. Yann Gonzalez has made a queer film that understands that representation isn’t, and shouldn’t be, clean-cut, allowing its characters to feel, fight, and fuck, even when the world is telling them they shouldn’t."

1. My First Film (Zia Anger)

Zia Anger closed her tour of My First Film this year with a screening at Borscht Film Festival, on her birthday, leaving many in the audience amazed and quietly crying with her work. Describing My First Film is only hard because it's as much a film as it is a performance art piece, an intense piece of self-reflection by an artist that feels as innovative as it is disarmingly sincere. This is, at its core, an experience that has the audience reading every word of Anger's story as she types it; the ultimate monologue for a world that communicates primarily through screens. Anger presents her story through a number of fragments, from the pictured text window to scenes from an unfinished feature, creating a stream of consciousness effect that one could connect to Terrence Malick's form of exploring memory and experience. But My First Film is entirely its own being, uniquely designed and performed by Anger, and it's hard to imagine anything like this will ever be produced again.