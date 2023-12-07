Miami Roller Rink Will Continue Super Wheels' Legacy

If you grew up in Miami in the 1980s, '90s, or even the aughts, you've heard of some iteration of the city's favorite — and only — roller skating rink, whether that be Hot Wheels, Thunder Wheels, or Super Wheels. Many locals had their birthday parties there growing up (this writer included), went to celebrate many special occasions, or attended one of its themed laser-light nights.
However, on November 25, DJ Laz helped celebrate the end of an era of the Kendall landmark that has been open in one iteration or another since 1977 — or so everyone thought.
Don't retire your roller skates just yet. Super Wheels Skating Center will reopen on January 1, 2024, as Miami Roller Rink with new owners and operators and a community-focused angle. Gabe Colon and Pam Mostacero, a married couple and parents whose daughters are part of the rink's current roller skating team, will be taking the helm as new co-owners, and they're committed to preserving the rich history and legacy of the local institution.
Colon and Mostacero grew up roller skating, but it's their family's connection with the rink — their daughters represented Miami in the Southern region of USA Roller Sports as part of Super Wheels' roller skating team — that made them frequent the venue regularly for both training and fun.
When the couple learned the property was for sale in 2023, they feared potential buyers would transform the venue into an unrelated business and end the decades-long history of the roller rink — which happens to be the last remaining roller rink in Miami.
What does that mean for guests? The new owners aim for a smooth transition without disrupting operations for the thousands of skaters who frequent the venue. As for the look, Miami Roller Rink will remain the same for the most part, as there aren't currently any significant renovations or shutdowns planned. Colon and Mostacero take pride in upholding this piece of local history, and the community can expect whatever changes made to the interior to be positive and thoughtful. Their goal is to celebrate the past while ushering in a successful future.
"Whether you know it as Hot Wheels, Thunder Wheels, or Super Wheels, this venue is the local roller rink of Miami," Mostacero says. "It is a place that has been home to so many first jobs, childhood birthday parties, skate competitions, and live music events. We are thrilled that we are able to continue the legacy of the space and honor its history."
Miami Roller Rink. 12265 SW 112th St., Miami; miamirollerrink.com.