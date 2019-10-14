Why Are There So Few Haunted Houses in South Florida?

For the first time since it opened in 2001, House of Horror will sit out the Halloween season this year. The haunted carnival — which has hosted headliner acts including the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, and Steve Aoki — announced in August that it’s taking 2019 off but expects to return in a new location in 2020. Nelson Albareda, CEO of House of Horror owners Loud and Live, says the decision was made in July after Miami International Mall sold the plot of land that House of Horror had been leasing. Following some back and forth negotiations with the new owner, the Loud and Live team realized time was not on their side and opted to press the reset button and focus on 2020 instead.

House of Horror’s absence leaves a hole in a South Florida haunted house scene that is already on the thin side compared to much of the country. U.S. consumers are expected to spend $8.8 billion on Halloween in 2019 compared to $3.3 billion in 2005, according to the National Retail Federation. But as the haunted house industry gets crowded with more haunts competing for those dollars across the country, South Florida's list of haunts remains relatively small year after year.

Craig McInnis, creative director of Fright Nights in West Palm Beach, which opened in 2002, thinks some in the industry might stay away from building a haunted house here because there’s just too much to do in South Florida.

“My guess is that a lot of it has to do with the number of entertainment options here,” says McInnis, whose haunted carnival offers four new haunted houses, including the Spanish orphanage-themed El Orfanato this year. “On any given night there are ten different things to do. And it’s tough being one of ten things.”

Albareda says those interested in opening a haunted house might not be willing to pay South Florida’s soaring real estate prices for a business that’s only seasonal. He also believes South Florida’s demographics have had an effect on the local haunt industry: “The market being so Hispanic plays a role. You have people coming from Latin America, where they’re not used to the haunted house concept. Some are used to Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), but not haunted houses.”

Peter Regalado helped create the original House of Terror in Bayfront Park and remembers feeling like the lone Hispanic person at his first Halloween convention in 1998. If the industry has changed a great deal since then, Regalado hasn’t noticed.

“It hasn’t been a Hispanic thing,” says Regalado, who is a producer on newcomer House of Death, set to open Thursday, October 3 in Wynwood. “You go to Utah and you’re going to find haunts all over. People enjoy making them. Here in Miami, they’re not as into that. People go to haunted houses here and it gets packed, but it’s not their thing like it is for people up north.”

EXPAND Fright Nights in West Palm Beach offers four new haunted houses this year. Photo by Kelly Goodman

Joining House of Death and Fright Nights this October are Enigma Haunt in Boca Raton, which is returning for its eighth year; the 15th edition of the high schooler-produced X-Scream Halloween in Palm Springs; and Paranoia Horror Maze in Wynwood, which opened in 2017 and is South Florida’s lone year-round haunt.

To put that list in perspective, there are more haunts in the Providence, Rhode Island area than there are in South Florida and twice as many haunts in the Omaha, Nebraska area.

It’s worth mentioning that Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights — considered by some to be one of the top haunted attractions in the world — is a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Miami. Could the mega-theme park and its always-changing lineup of extravagant haunts be scaring away potential competition from opening down South?

Regalado believes it's probably a factor. But he feels Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) doesn’t provide a true haunted house experience. “The [HHN] build-out is spectacular. But it’s more pretty than scary,” he says, adding that his House of Death isn’t “a house you just walk through. We’re going to take you underground. We’re going to put you on a bus. We’re going to make you face your biggest fears.”

Albareda, on the other hand, doesn’t feel HHN has had much impact on South Florida’s haunt industry. He points to the number of haunts in Southern California that are thriving alongside Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of HHN and the significant difference in ticket prices: General admission for South Florida haunts costs $10 to $30 while HHN tickets cost $68 to $94, plus the cost of lodging. If anything, it was House of Horror that scared away competition, boasts Albareda.

“I do think we’re such a large event and spent so much on marketing that it’s hard for other players to come in,” Albareda says. “We attract six-digit attendance. We’re not just a haunt — we have carnival rides and concerts... We had two haunted houses last year and expect three next year. We’re going to be even bigger and better than ever.”