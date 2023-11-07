Snow Carnival Will Drop 350 Tons of Snow at Aventura Mall

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, head to Aventura.
After a successful inaugural stint at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas last year, Snow Carnival has landed in South Florida for the 2023 holiday season. Produced by Las Vegas-based International Special Attractions (ISA), the snow-filled experience will run at Aventura Mall from November 23 through January 7, 2024.
"Kids never want to leave, and the adults seem to have a lot of fun, too," Haiping Ge, CEO and president of ISA, tells New Times. "The entire experience requires 350 tons of snow just to start, and we add 50 tons daily to make up for what melts. It is quite a production."
The experience will take place inside a tent in the parking lot at Aventura Mall. Tickets, which let you enjoy the powdery white stuff for an hour, cost $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for kids ages 4-12.
Expect Snow Carnival to live up to its name with a snow-flurry entrance, a snow-tubing slide known as mini Matterhorn, smaller slides for kids, and an expansive indoor meadow for making snow angels. Other activities include targeted areas for snowball fights, an area for snowman building, an inner tube merry-go-round, and the Holiday Express train ride through the forest.
According to Ge, nearly 50 people are involved in the production, and a 35-ton snow machine fuels all the snow wonder. Miami will be the only market for the Snow Carnival experience this year. "There has been no snow in Miami for 40 years. Everyone wanted us to bring this here, so now there will be some real snow to enjoy," Ge adds.
On the culinary front, there will be family-friendly treats as well as the Yeti Snow Bar, an adults-only bar built inside of an igloo.
As for how to make the most of the Snow Carnival, Ge has a couple of tips.
"It will be about 60 to 70 degrees inside the tent, so dress accordingly. Kids' shoes and socks could get wet, so make sure they wear warm clothing or have backup clothes," he says. "Also, 300 tickets will be available each hour, and we are expecting sellouts, so be ready."
Snow Carnival. Thursday, November 23, through Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; snowcarnival.com. Tickets cost $34.99 to $39.99 via feverup.com.