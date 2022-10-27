Rihanna's Savage X Fenty to Open Store at Miami Worldcenter in 2023

Rihanna's lingerie and lounge-apparel label Savage X Fenty will soon make its way to Miami.
The company signed a lease for a storefront at Miami Worldcenter, a ten-block, mixed-used development at the north edge of downtown Miami. The 3,000-square-foot location will be at the base of the Paramount, a 60-story luxury condo tower.
Savage X Fenty first launched online in 2018 and opened five brick-and-mortar shops this year in Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Christiane Pendarvis, co-president and chief merchandising and design officer of the brand, promises an inclusive slew of clothes and accessories suitable for South Florida.
"With our new location in Miami Worldcenter, we're creating an empowering experience where individuals can feel confident and sexy in whatever they wear. We look forward to seeing how our Savage X Fenty community in Miami brings the heat," Pendarvis tells New Times.
A Savage X Fenty spokesperson confirmed the Miami store opening but didn't specify the exact opening day beyond 2023. The brand is also expanding its physical presence in Atlanta; Chicago; Detroit; Long Island, New York; St. Louis; and Newark, Delaware.
The neon-lit storefronts and wide-ranging mannequins give off a "more nightclub than sterile, open-concept boutique," according to Vogue. The magazine also considers Savage X Fenty one of the most size-inclusive lingerie lines. Its "curvy" section features bra sizes up to 42H and intimate clothing for men and women up to 4XL.
"Community and connection are important to us at Savage X Fenty, and our retail expansion provides another touchpoint for us to connect IRL with our highly engaged customers," Pendarvis tells New Times.
The stores utilize interactive artificial intelligence (AI) technology for a "Fit Xperience" in partnership with Black-owned tech startup Fit:Match, which analyzes a shopper's body shape data to scan for the perfect fit.
"My boobs are growing by the week, and I don't really know my size right now, but having this experience will change the game," Rihanna told Refinery29 in February.
Her latest collections range from soft and sweet in "U Cute," daily looks in "On the Reg," eye-catching and camp in "Damn," to sophisticatedly sexy in "Black Widow."
Shaul Kuba, cofounder of real estate company CIM Group, leads the retail leasing for the Worldcenter. He notes other retailers, including Lululemon activewear, Ray-Ban eyeglasses, and Posman Books, will also open there next year.
"In a competitive environment, retailers are choosing to open new stores at Miami Worldcenter, attracted to its range of experiences including premier dining and entertainment and abundant green spaces and plazas that entice people to linger and shop," Kuba said in a statement.
Savage X Fenty. 851 NE First Ave., Miami; savagex.com. Opening in 2023.