No Miracle on Fourth Avenue: Santa's Enchanted Forest Hits a Snag at Hialeah Park

After standing in line for nearly two hours outside the theme park gates on Saturday night, she just wanted her kids to be able to hop on a ride or two before they had to make the 30-minute bus trip back to the car and then home.
Cuevas, her children, her elderly mother, and friends who brought their own families — a group of 20 in total — arrived at Santa's new Hialeah digs at 7:45. By 9:30, standing in a mass of people still several yards from the ticket booth, the moms have reached the third stage of grief: bargaining.
"Who wants to leave? We can go earlier another day. Even if we get in now, you'll only get to ride one ride," Cuevas says to her pack.
"I don't care, Mom!" pleads Cuevas' son, unperturbed by the sea of people standing still in front of them in no discernible order, inspired to soldier on by the promise of glittering Christmas lights, Ferris wheels, and meeting the big man in red himself.
This is the second weekend since Santa's Enchanted Forest opened in Hialeah Park on E. Fourth Avenue, after Miami-Dade County declined to renew the theme park's lease at Tropical Park, and things haven't exactly been merry and bright.
Would-be patrons have complained about languishing in long and disorganized "lines" — if you can call them that — as parents, children, and teens cram together and push through to reach the ticket booth while a single security guard watches from a raised trailer to maintain peace, if not order.
Parking has also been an issue since moving to the much smaller Hialeah Park, which at 200 acres total (and Santa's Enchanted Forest doesn't take up the whole property), still sits a full 75 acres smaller than the former landmark, Tropical Park.
At 8:45, parkgoers who'd already braved 30 minutes in traffic to drive just two blocks up E. Fourth Avenue to breach the park's main entrance were waved off by a worker with a light-up wand who said they had to go in through the other entrance. A school bus wove around traffic and scooted past the worker into the main gate.
Another wand-toting worker then directed drivers to drop off their cars in a Metrorail station parking lot attached to Hialeah Park and then board one of a series of school buses that ferried guests to the self-styled wonderland.
One preteen girl in a group of 100 people waiting for the bus remarked, "I don't want to go to school! It's a Saturday!"
Santa’s Enchanted Forest spokesperson Maritza Gutierrez tells New Times the theme park rented the school buses to ferry people into the forest portion from city-owned parking lots adjacent to the park.
Asked about the overcrowding at the entrance, Gutierrez says long lines are customary at theme parks and attractions.
"When I've gone, all I've seen is lines. To get to anywhere, even to Disney World, there's lines to get in," Gutierrez asserts.
Some patrons who managed to enter the property made the mistake of parking at the Hialeah Park Casino to walk to Santa's, only to find that their cars had been towed when they returned, according to one Facebook post from opening weekend.
Sons and daughters sit atop their parents' shoulders, gazing misty-eyed at the soap bubble snow shooting out from Santa's armpit. They stare in wonder at the multicolored lights inside the park and audibly "wow" as their adult counterparts consider walking up to the young man wearing a flag that says, "Line too long? Santa's express pass sold here."
Karen Herrero managed to make it inside, but as she makes her way toward the bus that will take her back to the parking lot, she advises not to waste one's time trying to enter.
"You wait an hour in the car to park, then wait an hour for the bus. When you get inside, you can't even walk around, and it takes 20 minutes in line just to get water," Herrero complains. "Inside is horrible. Hundreds of people are walking on top of you. Tropical Park was much better."
Herrero's daughter Elena is more forgiving, having enjoyed herself despite not getting on any rides.
"I had so much fun! I saw a gingerbread man," the elementary schooler reports.
At ten minutes to ten, after two hours trying to breach the pearly gates into the subtropical North Pole, Cuevas calls it quits.
From the speakers, Andy Williams croons "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to the hundreds still waiting to fork over $37.38 for a ticket.
"Vámonos," Cuevas says, prompting groans and questions from the young ones who were willing to wait longer to see the games, food, shows, and nativities. "The line is really bad."