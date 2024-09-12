 "Uglies" Review: Netflix Movie Needs a Transformation | Miami New Times
Uglies Feels Like a Funeral for YA Movies

The Netflix original film Uglies proves once and for all that dystopian teen stories should stay on the shelf.
September 12, 2024
Joey King and Chase Stokes in Uglies, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 13.
Joey King and Chase Stokes in Uglies, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 13. Netflix photo
Whatever happened to the young-adult genre? A decade ago, multiplexes were full of sci-fi and fantasy thrillers about intrepid teens fighting against their dystopian societies — The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner, Divergent — or navigating hidden fantasy realms like in Harry Potter or Twilight. Almost all of them were adapted from various extremely popular book series marketed toward "young adults," and for a while, it seemed like every one of them got a movie before the trend tapered off at the end of the 2010s.

Now comes Uglies, Netflix's adaptation of the 2005 novel by Scott Westerfeld, a fixture of school backpacks and Scholastic Book Fair catalogues just before Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games books became a phenomenon. Like many YA stories, it follows a teenager, in this case, 16-year-old Tally (Joey King), living in a futuristic yet restrictive society born out of a period of apocalyptic strife. Tally will soon undergo "The Transformation," a surgical procedure designed to turn one from an imperfect "Ugly" to an idealized "Pretty" and move from her grim concrete dorm into the sparkling, paradisical, nameless "City" where everyone is beautiful and nothing hurts, where everyone parties all the time and nobody has a real job. (Sounds like Miami to me.)

However, not everything feels right about the Transformation. One day, Tally's rebellious friend Shay (Brianne Tju) shows her a forbidden book — Walden by Henry David Thoreau — and tells her of the Smoke, a parallel society in which people aren't judged by their appearances and are free to do and think as they please. When Shay escapes to join them, Tally is recruited by the domineering Dr. Cable (Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox), who threatens to withhold her surgery unless she can find Shay, infiltrate the Smoke, and put an end to their supposed plan to attack the City. When she finally uncovers the place, little more than a rustic settlement in the woods, it launches a series of revelations about the Transformation, the Smoke's plans, and the true, bleak nature of their dystopian society — which, believe it or not, is pretty predictable.
click to enlarge Still of Laverne Cox and Joey King in Uglies
Laverne Cox and Joey King in Uglies
Netflix photo
Uglies has all the common tropes of a YA story: Authoritarian government as villain, resourceful teen as hero, strict and arbitrary class divisions, and a hovercraft. (There's always a hovercraft, isn't there?) Were it not for the fact that the book came out nearly two decades ago and likely originated many of those tropes, you'd be forgiven for thinking that premise was AI-generated. Maybe that's why Uglies feels so rote and uninspired, an example of an adaptation coming too little, too late. Director McG, best known for the early-2000s Charlie's Angels movies, does little to spice up the film. The performances are lifeless, the production design is dull and indistinctive, and the soundtrack is awful — Tally sneaking into the City set to a sleepy, Lana Del Rey-knockoff cover of "Such Great Heights" by the Postal Service, for example. It looks and feels like the kind of thing we've come to expect from Netflix: low-effort content designed to placate viewers until the next season of Stranger Things.

There is also very little meaningful distinction in appearance between the actors playing the Uglies and the ones playing the Pretties. Most of the Uglies are played by young Hollywood actors who are, in fact, pretty attractive. Take Tally's friend, Peris, for instance. After he turns into a Pretty, he looks like he's been yassified — nose straightened, hair blond, cheekbones, and jawline sharpened. He actually looked even better before because he's played by the already good-looking Chase Stokes. Yet the film tells us he's a complete disaster pre-surgery because of his prominent, slightly crooked nose. Is it the filmmakers saying the standard of appearance of this world is so high that even above-average-looking people are considered freaks of nature? Or is it that Hollywood's standard of appearance is too artificially high for a person who looks genuinely ordinary to be considered for such a part? Either way, I'm not convinced.
click to enlarge Still of Joey King and Brianne Tju in Uglies
Joey King and Brianne Tju in Uglies
Netflix photo
Writing a story about a world that uses beauty and hedonism as a means of social control isn't a new idea, explored in novels such as Brave New World and movies such as Logan's Run. It might even be more resonant today. The rise of social media and its influence on our appearances wasn't even a concept when Westerfeld's book first came out. But Uglies, the movie at least, is not nearly as insightful or well-made as those stories — not even The Hunger Games, which was much more detailed and compelling thanks to its immersive world and strong commentary on American media culture. There could have been a more nuanced discussion in Uglies about the ridiculous beauty standards we hold ourselves to nowadays. The filmmakers instead choose a simplistic, binary view of Uglies vs. Pretties, which is disappointing.

And that's the problem with YA literature in general: It's too simple. The issues presented in a story like Uglies are invariably explored in deeper, more engrossing ways in other media — like, say, Brave New World and Logan's Run — and there's nothing stopping young adults from picking those up instead. The fact that the genre started to taper off in popularity around the mid-2010s, just as the generation reared on the YA boom began to come of age into a world with deep, unresolvable complications of its own, isn't just unsurprising — it's fated. Uglies isn't going to revive the YA wave, even if it were capable of such a thing. But perhaps that's a sign that the genre is best left on the shelf for good.

Uglies. Starring Joey King, Brianne Tju, Laverne Cox, and Chase Stokes. Directed by McG. Written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson. 100 minutes. Rated PG-13. Available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, September 13.
