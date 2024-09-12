Uglies Feels Like a Funeral for YA Movies

Whatever happened to the young-adult genre? A decade ago, multiplexes were full of sci-fi and fantasy thrillers about intrepid teens fighting against their dystopian societies — The Hunger Games, The Maze Runner, Divergent — or navigating hidden fantasy realms like in Harry Potter or Twilight. Almost all of them were adapted from various extremely popular book series marketed toward "young adults," and for a while, it seemed like every one of them got a movie before the trend tapered off at the end of the 2010s.
Now comes Uglies, Netflix's adaptation of the 2005 novel by Scott Westerfeld, a fixture of school backpacks and Scholastic Book Fair catalogues just before Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games books became a phenomenon. Like many YA stories, it follows a teenager, in this case, 16-year-old Tally (Joey King), living in a futuristic yet restrictive society born out of a period of apocalyptic strife. Tally will soon undergo "The Transformation," a surgical procedure designed to turn one from an imperfect "Ugly" to an idealized "Pretty" and move from her grim concrete dorm into the sparkling, paradisical, nameless "City" where everyone is beautiful and nothing hurts, where everyone parties all the time and nobody has a real job. (Sounds like Miami to me.)
However, not everything feels right about the Transformation. One day, Tally's rebellious friend Shay (Brianne Tju) shows her a forbidden book — Walden by Henry David Thoreau — and tells her of the Smoke, a parallel society in which people aren't judged by their appearances and are free to do and think as they please. When Shay escapes to join them, Tally is recruited by the domineering Dr. Cable (Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox), who threatens to withhold her surgery unless she can find Shay, infiltrate the Smoke, and put an end to their supposed plan to attack the City. When she finally uncovers the place, little more than a rustic settlement in the woods, it launches a series of revelations about the Transformation, the Smoke's plans, and the true, bleak nature of their dystopian society — which, believe it or not, is pretty predictable.
There is also very little meaningful distinction in appearance between the actors playing the Uglies and the ones playing the Pretties. Most of the Uglies are played by young Hollywood actors who are, in fact, pretty attractive. Take Tally's friend, Peris, for instance. After he turns into a Pretty, he looks like he's been yassified — nose straightened, hair blond, cheekbones, and jawline sharpened. He actually looked even better before because he's played by the already good-looking Chase Stokes. Yet the film tells us he's a complete disaster pre-surgery because of his prominent, slightly crooked nose. Is it the filmmakers saying the standard of appearance of this world is so high that even above-average-looking people are considered freaks of nature? Or is it that Hollywood's standard of appearance is too artificially high for a person who looks genuinely ordinary to be considered for such a part? Either way, I'm not convinced.
And that's the problem with YA literature in general: It's too simple. The issues presented in a story like Uglies are invariably explored in deeper, more engrossing ways in other media — like, say, Brave New World and Logan's Run — and there's nothing stopping young adults from picking those up instead. The fact that the genre started to taper off in popularity around the mid-2010s, just as the generation reared on the YA boom began to come of age into a world with deep, unresolvable complications of its own, isn't just unsurprising — it's fated. Uglies isn't going to revive the YA wave, even if it were capable of such a thing. But perhaps that's a sign that the genre is best left on the shelf for good.
Uglies. Starring Joey King, Brianne Tju, Laverne Cox, and Chase Stokes. Directed by McG. Written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson. 100 minutes. Rated PG-13. Available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, September 13.