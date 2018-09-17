Drag Performer Queef Latina Asks, "Can You Handle the Queef?"

As Karli Evans and Cassandra Keith's Indiegogo campaign for their film, Emergence, continues, New Times has been interviewing each of its six performers for a deeper look into the film and the world that inspired it. The documentary pairs interviews with drag performers and goes behind-the-scenes as they prepare for gigs, and then dives into a fantasy of each queen's creation in a short film sequence.

The first interview in our series was with Jupiter Velvet and the second was with Karla Croqueta. This week, we turn our attention to Queef Latina, mother of many in Miami's drag scene, with the aesthetic of an Avon saleswoman to make you feel right at home.

New Times: Where did your name come from?



Queef Latina: My drag name is a play on Queen Latifa, and oddly enough, people call me Queen Latifa all the time. Being Latinx, I found Queef Latina to not only be fitting but also easy to remember. Although some people think it came from a Tina Fey skit, it actually didn't. When I was living in NYC (way before the skit ever came out), my friend John said it in a conversation in a car and I told him, "Oh my god, if I ever do drag, that'll be my name!" And the rest is history.