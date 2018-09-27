Filmmaker Dylan Redford Challenges the Tourist "Fantasy" of Miami

There’s something about Dylan Redford. It could be the way he authentically commands the attention of a camera or the intellectually vulnerable manner in which he expresses himself. Whatever it is, Redford is having a moment, and audiences of his Borscht Corp.-commissioned film, My Trip to Miami, seem to agree. In just two weeks, the short has racked up nearly 29,000 views as one of Vimeo's Staff Pick videos.

Hailed a “documentary of fantasy,” My Trip to Miami runs 13 minutes, during which the young filmmaker and star straps on five GoPro cameras and attempts to visit TripAdvisor’s “Top 315 Attractions in Miami” in five days. Screened at Borscht Diez, it’s a laugh-out-loud series of events that captures a 20-something from Minneapolis traveling alone in a foreign place.

But woven amid the ridiculousness are conscientious messages of identity, relationships, and sociopolitical awareness. “In one world, you can describe it as a love story,” Redford says. “In another world, you can describe it as an auto-critique or auto-ethnography.” He explains the driving force behind the film. “It’s the desire to want to have an experience of a ‘true place.’”